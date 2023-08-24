Veterans High School's Preston Bird is a leader both on and off the field | Athlete of the Week

According to his coach, Bird has had some incredible athletic and academic successes during his time at Veterans. He also has some Ivy League offers, too.

KATHLEEN, Ga. — Preston Bird is a three-year starter for the Veterans Warhawks helping lead them to greatness every way he can whether it’s on offense or defense. He knows Warhawk Nation is counting on him to get the job done.

“I approach it the same every time I step on the field,” he said.

Every game, his goal is the same, Bird said.

“I just want to be impactful and help my team out and if I’m on defense I’m going to go out there and make tackles [and] catch interceptions," Bird said. "If I’m on offense, of course, make catches and score touchdowns, but I approach anything I do on the field with the mindset to be the best and most dominant.”

Coach Josh Ingram agrees.

“We’re proud of him he’s a special player," Ingram said. "He leads on the field with great character. There’s not enough words to say about Preston.”

This past week in the Warhawks' season opener hosting Academy of Richmond County, Byrd caught eight balls for 147 yards while scoring three touchdowns in the 42-6 win. It is something the Senior strives for every Friday night.

“I like to just lead by example, let what I do on the field motivate everybody behind me that’s trying to do better,” Bird said.

For Ingram, he says Bird is a leader.

“He’s such a leader and I’ve been doing this a long time and had some really good D1 players," Ingram said. “And Preston ranks up there not only athletically but academically, in the building, he’s a leader and I think he’s close to having the all time receiving record as he enters his senior year.”

In the classroom, he sports a 3.5 GPA. It's an average he’s most proud of — even more than his game-time stats.

“Right now, I have two Ivy League offers and I wouldn’t be able to get them if I didn’t have my grades right,” Bird said. “Just having good grades give coaches a feel of what kind of player you are. Because if you work hard in the classroom, you can work hard on the field so my grades are important to me.”