High School WEEK 3: Football Friday Night 2020 highlights Here are your highlights from Football Friday Night. MACON, Ga. — Here are your highlights from Football Friday Night for September 18 Greene vs. Mary Persons Jones vs. Veterans FPD vs. Brookstone Therrell vs. Northeast Fan of the Week Central vs. Westside ACE vs. Tattnall Griffin vs. Peach Howard vs. Northside S. Atlanta vs. Bleckley Play of the Week 1 Play of the Week 2 Ribrocker Band Highlight