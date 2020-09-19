x
High School

WEEK 3: Football Friday Night 2020 highlights

Here are your highlights from Football Friday Night.

MACON, Ga. — Here are your highlights from Football Friday Night for September 18

Greene vs. Mary Persons

Jones vs. Veterans

FPD vs. Brookstone

Therrell vs. Northeast

Fan of the Week

Central vs. Westside

ACE vs. Tattnall

Griffin vs. Peach

Howard vs. Northside

S. Atlanta vs. Bleckley

Play of the Week 1

Play of the Week 2

Ribrocker

Band Highlight

   

