High School

WEEK 3: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates.

MACON, Ga. — It's Football Friday Night, and several teams are set to go head-to-head on the gridiron. 13WMAZ will bring you all the best highlights Central Georgia football has to offer, including top plays, ribrockers, fans, and our top bands in the stands!

Central, Westside ready to meet in sold-out Friday games

Central and Westside will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. It's opening night for the Bibb County teams, and the Central-Westside and Therrell-Northeast games are sold out.

Here are your high school football scores for September 18.

Greene Co.

Mary Persons

---------------------

Jones Co.

Veterans

---------------------

Therrell

Northeast

---------------------

Houston Co.

Coffee

---------------------

FPD

Brookstone

---------------------

Lamar Co.

Jackson

---------------------

Johnson Co.

Wilkinson Co.

---------------------

Central

Westside

---------------------

Tattnall

ACE

---------------------

Griffin

Peach County

---------------------

Upson-Lee

Harris Co.

---------------------

Thomson

Washington Co.

---------------------

John Milledge

Pinewood

---------------------

Briarwood

Brentwood

---------------------

Howard

Northside

---------------------

S. Atlanta

Bleckley Co.

---------------------

Portal

Wheeler Co.

---------------------

Wilcox Co.

Schley Co.

---------------------

Pike Co.                                             Postponed

Taylor Co.                                         COVID-19

---------------------

Putnam Co.

Monticello

---------------------

Rutland

Luella

---------------------

Turner Co.

Fitzgerald

---------------------

Trinity, Dublin

Gatewood

---------------------

SE Bulloch

Telfair Co.

---------------------

Crawford Co.

Lee Co.

---------------------

East Laurens

Bryan Co.

---------------------

Montgomery Co.

Treutlen

---------------------

Vidalia

ECI

---------------------

Windsor

Holy Spirit

---------------------

Stratford                               Postponed

Westfield                              COVID-19

---------------------

Perry                                      Postponed

Hampton                              COVID-19

---------------------

Hawkinsville

Baconton Charter

---------------------

Dodge Co.                             Postponed

West Laurens                      COVID-19

---------------------

