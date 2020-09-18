MACON, Ga. — It's Football Friday Night, and several teams are set to go head-to-head on the gridiron. 13WMAZ will bring you all the best highlights Central Georgia football has to offer, including top plays, ribrockers, fans, and our top bands in the stands!
Central, Westside ready to meet in sold-out Friday games
Central and Westside will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. It's opening night for the Bibb County teams, and the Central-Westside and Therrell-Northeast games are sold out.
Here are your high school football scores for September 18.
Greene Co.
Mary Persons
---------------------
Jones Co.
Veterans
---------------------
Therrell
Northeast
---------------------
Houston Co.
Coffee
---------------------
FPD
Brookstone
---------------------
Lamar Co.
Jackson
---------------------
Johnson Co.
Wilkinson Co.
---------------------
Central
Westside
---------------------
Tattnall
ACE
---------------------
Griffin
Peach County
---------------------
Upson-Lee
Harris Co.
---------------------
Thomson
Washington Co.
---------------------
John Milledge
Pinewood
---------------------
Briarwood
Brentwood
---------------------
Howard
Northside
---------------------
S. Atlanta
Bleckley Co.
---------------------
Portal
Wheeler Co.
---------------------
Wilcox Co.
Schley Co.
---------------------
Pike Co. Postponed
Taylor Co. COVID-19
---------------------
Putnam Co.
Monticello
---------------------
Rutland
Luella
---------------------
Turner Co.
Fitzgerald
---------------------
Trinity, Dublin
Gatewood
---------------------
SE Bulloch
Telfair Co.
---------------------
Crawford Co.
Lee Co.
---------------------
East Laurens
Bryan Co.
---------------------
Montgomery Co.
Treutlen
---------------------
Vidalia
ECI
---------------------
Windsor
Holy Spirit
---------------------
Stratford Postponed
Westfield COVID-19
---------------------
Perry Postponed
Hampton COVID-19
---------------------
Hawkinsville
Baconton Charter
---------------------
Dodge Co. Postponed
West Laurens COVID-19
---------------------