MACON, Ga. — Ron Taylor held many titles while employed for the Bibb County School System. One hat he proudly wore was that of a coach. He was a vital part of the "Duck Boys Dynasty" in the 1980s and 1990s, working alongside head coach Don "Duck" Richardson, helping win several state championships and making Southwest a household name across the country, according to former Patriot and current CGTC head coach Reco Dawson.

“We used to have three a days. Some of us couldn't afford to bring lunch,” says Dawson. “Coach T used to bring us sandwiches to help us get through because there was no going home. When we took a break, you ate and found a corner on the floor and took a quick nap, and then it was back at it. I remember when we won the state championship back in 1989. We were up at Georgia Tech. It was the year we had played Baldwin 4 times and we had to play them a fifth time for the title. It was all about working hard, and he got me in the game as a sophomore on the biggest stage of my life.”

After coaching, Taylor also served the Bibb County School System as an administrator. He carried the same intensity in the classroom as he did on the basketball court, still coaching and mentoring the next generation of educators like Northeast principal Steven Jones.

“Mr. Taylor is well-loved in the education community, especially in Bibb County,” said Jones. “He has produced so many successful people, from students and staff that worked under his leadership. He'll be greatly missed by so many educators in Bibb county. A lot of people loved Mr. Taylor.”

And in retirement, Taylor spent a lot of his time continuing to mentor with his fraternity Omega Psi Phi as the creator of an advisement program named the Renaissance Team, which helps educate African American teens about health awareness, nutrition, and more while preparing them for life after high school.

In a prior interview with 13WMAZ, Taylor explained the mission of his role with the youth of Central Georgia, “Our children are being exposed to all kind of negative things, and we want to expose them to positive things as relates to black males that have college education and college degrees and are doing anything and all things around the community to move us forward.”

Taylor was 69 years old and no arrangements have yet to be made. In lieu of flowers, Taylor's family has requested you please make donations to the EBC Men's Ministry or the Lambda Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Scholarship Fund in honor of Ronald J. Taylor.

RELATED: NBA champion, Macon native gives back to his childhood neighborhood

RELATED: Southwest High basketball legend dies at 59

RELATED: 'We went through the same traumas': 2nd annual Peter G. Appling and Ballard Hudson High School reunion held

RELATED: 1978 Peach County basketball team finally awarded state championship rings

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.