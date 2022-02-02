Top unsigned athlete in Georgia makes college football decision

Christen Miller decided between Georgia, Ohio State, Miami (Fla.) and Florida A&M.

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — The top unsigned player in Georgia for the Class of 2022 made his decision on where he'll play college football in the fall.

Four-star defensive lineman Christen Miller from Cedar Grove High School decided between Georgia, Ohio State, Miami (Fla.) and Florida A&M during a signing day ceremony at the school.

He announced he's staying home and will play for the University of Georgia in their quest for another national championship.

"I'm staying home baby! Go Dawgs!" he said.