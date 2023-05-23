Dublin High School hires Carlos Hope as new basketball coach

Hope has spent the past 17 years at Washington County High School, earning Georgia High School Association playoff appearances 15 times.

DUBLIN, Ga. — After Monday’s meeting of the Dublin City Board of Education, Carlos Hope was unanimously approved as the next Dublin High School Head Varsity Boys Basketball Coach. Hope has spent the past 17 years at Washington County High School, earning Georgia High School Association playoff appearances 15 times.

That includes nine trips to the quarterfinals, three trips to the second round, and three first round appearances in the GHSA playoffs.

Under Hope’s leadership, Washington County posted five 20-win seasons and seven regular season region championships to the record of 333-134 since 2006. He is also a seven-time Region Head Varsity Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.