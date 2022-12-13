Ex-Northside head coach Chad Alligood becomes athletic director at Jones County

Jones County School System announced that Alligood would fill their vacancy of countywide athletic director, just one day after he resigned from Northside

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Just a day after Northside Head Coach Chad Alligood announced via social media that he was leaving Northside High after 3 years as their head football coach, the Jones County School System announced that Alligood would fill their vacancy of countywide athletic director..

Alligood takes over the position left vacant when Barry Veal stepped down in April to take the athletic director's position at Stratford Academy.

Alligood finished with a 21-15 record as head coach of the Eagles with three straight playoff appearances.

He served as an assistant coach at Northside and head coach at Washington-Wilkes before returning to Northside where he was elevated to head coach in 2020.