MACON, Ga. — Tattnall vs. Mount de Sales
Thomas County Central vs. Warner Robins
Community Christian vs. John Milledge
Wilkinson County vs. Twiggs County
RELATED: WEEK 9: #Tailgate13 high school football updates and scores
RELATED: Hatcher family legacy runs through Mount de Sales
RELATED: Athlete of the Week: Deondre Duehart
STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.
STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.
Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.