MACON, Ga. — Here are your highlights from Football Friday Night on October 4.

Bleckley vs. Dublin

Warner Robins vs. Houston County

Pinecrest vs. Mount de Sales

Fan of the Week

Pike vs. Peach County

Dodge County vs. Northeast

Locust Grove vs. Jones County

Howard vs. West Laurens

Central vs. Westside

Play of the Week

Ribrocker

WEEK 7: Football Friday Night photos

RELATED: WEEK 7: #Tailgate13 high school football updates and scores

RELATED: Dublin football tradition: The history of the Shamrock Bowl

RELATED: Moving in silence: Hearing impaired players battle on the field with Dublin Middle

RELATED: Aerial view of Dublin's Shamrock Bowl Stadium

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.