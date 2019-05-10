MACON, Ga. — Here are your highlights from Football Friday Night on October 4.
Warner Robins vs. Houston County
RELATED: WEEK 7: #Tailgate13 high school football updates and scores
RELATED: Dublin football tradition: The history of the Shamrock Bowl
RELATED: Moving in silence: Hearing impaired players battle on the field with Dublin Middle
RELATED: Aerial view of Dublin's Shamrock Bowl Stadium
STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.
STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.
Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.