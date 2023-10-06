13WMAZ's High School Football Power Rankings: Who is at the top after Houston County's first loss?

Football Friday Night is here! Check out what teams you should keep an eye on heading into the seventh week of the season.

MACON, Ga. — We are heading into the eighth week of Football Friday Night.

There has been a lot of movement through the first seven weeks of the season.

Frank, Marvin, Connor and Justin submitted ballots for the 13WMAZ Football Friday Night Power Rankings. Teams received points based on where they were ranked by each person and results were tallied into consensus rankings.

Each week 13WMAZ will release power rankings for the top teams in the area along with a roundtable discussing some of the top storylines in Central Georgia football.

This won’t be a ranking of who would beat who on a neutral field but rather based on that team’s success in their respective classifications.

The rankings have been split into GHSA and GIAA.

Consensus GHSA Rankings:

1. Northeast 15

The Raiders continue to roll and have finally taken a share of the top spot alongside Houston County.

1. Houston County 15

The Bears lost for the first time last week. Our preseason No. 1 had held that spot at the top alone for more than 7 weeks. Don't count this team out but the margin for error has shrunk a bit, another loss would drop them into the No. 3 or No. 4 seed forcing them to go on the road come playoff time.

3. Perry 14

The Panthers are likely the favorites to win their region. This team is right there with these top two teams in terms of title chances.

4. Mary Persons 10

The Bulldogs got a massive win last week over Prince Avenue. They are region title contenders and have the star power to make noise in the playoffs.

5. Macon County 3

The Bulldogs have lost a couple of games in a row but this is still one of the best teams in Central Georgia.

Consensus GIAA Rankings:

1. JMA 20

They are the best team and have won 56 straight games.

2. Stratford 14

They got the win over Deerfield-Windsor last week to get back on track. They now take on Tattnall with a chance to plant the flag as the 2nd best team in these rankings.

3. Tattnall 8

The Trojans are 2-4 but they looked much improved last week against Frederica. A win over Stratford would go a long way in moving them up these rankings.

4. Westfield 5

They lost to a really good Bleckley County last week. But have been a much better team than their 3-3 record shows.

5. FPD 5

This team has been a rollercoaster. Every time it looks as though the Vikings are going to make a run they take a loss to a team like Commerce. If they could string together some wins, I think they could win a title this year.