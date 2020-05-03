MACON, Ga. — Wednesday was day one of the GHSA basketball championships hosted at the Macon Coliseum through Saturday March 7.
Here are the results for March 4:
Class A Private Girls
Holy Innocents 66
St. Francis 53
Class A Private Boys
St. Francis 76 Greenforest 55
Class A Public Girls
Central-Talbotton 55 Wheeler County 60
Class A Public Boys
Hancock Central 61 Treutlen County 58
Here are the results for March 5:
2A Girls
SW Macon vs Douglass, 2 p.m.
2A Boys
Swainsboro vs Therell, 4 p.m.
3A Girls
Beach vs GAC, 6 p.m.
3A Boys
Pace Academy vs Jefferson, 8 p.m.
March 6
4A Girls
Americus-Sumter vs Troup, 11 a.m.
4A Boys
Woodward Academy vs Cross Creek, 1 p.m.
AAASP Wheelchair Basketball Championship
Henry County vs Houston County, 5 p.m.
GHSA 3 Point Contest
5 p.m.
5A Girls
Kell vs Buford, 6 p.m.
5A Boys
Cedar Shoals vs Dutchtown, 8 p.m.
March 7
6A Girls
Glynn Academy vs Forest Park, 1pm
6A Boys
Chattahoochee vs LHS, 3pm
GHSA Slam Dunk Championship
4:45 p.m.
7A Girls
Westlake vs Collins Hill, 5:30 p.m.
7A Boys
Wheeler vs Grayson, 7:30 p.m.
MORE HEADLINES
Southwest pride runs deep for title game
Make-A-Wish helps Georgia teen get featured in NBA2K20
Treutlen boys basketball surprise 3-year-old with stage four cancer before state championship
STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.
STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.
Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.