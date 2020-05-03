MACON, Ga. — Wednesday was day one of the GHSA basketball championships hosted at the Macon Coliseum through Saturday March 7.

Here are the results for March 4:

Class A Private Girls

Holy Innocents 66

St. Francis 53

Class A Private Boys

St. Francis 76 Greenforest 55

Class A Public Girls

Central-Talbotton 55 Wheeler County 60

Class A Public Boys

Hancock Central 61 Treutlen County 58

Here are the results for March 5:

2A Girls

SW Macon vs Douglass, 2 p.m.

2A Boys

Swainsboro vs Therell, 4 p.m.

3A Girls

Beach vs GAC, 6 p.m.

3A Boys

Pace Academy vs Jefferson, 8 p.m.

March 6

4A Girls

Americus-Sumter vs Troup, 11 a.m.

4A Boys

Woodward Academy vs Cross Creek, 1 p.m.

AAASP Wheelchair Basketball Championship

Henry County vs Houston County, 5 p.m.

GHSA 3 Point Contest

5 p.m.

5A Girls

Kell vs Buford, 6 p.m.

5A Boys

Cedar Shoals vs Dutchtown, 8 p.m.

March 7

6A Girls

Glynn Academy vs Forest Park, 1pm

6A Boys

Chattahoochee vs LHS, 3pm

GHSA Slam Dunk Championship

4:45 p.m.

7A Girls

Westlake vs Collins Hill, 5:30 p.m.

7A Boys

Wheeler vs Grayson, 7:30 p.m.

