MACON, Ga. — After Georgia High School Association’s mid-week meeting with the Sports Medicine Advisory Council, Executive Director Robin Hines decided to take action with football, cheerleading, and One-Act Play.

Hines announced he is cancelling the two preseason scrimmages slated for mid-August. Hines cites the reasoning due to high risk and physical contact, but he will allow the programs to continue practice with players in a controlled environment. The September 4th starting day of the football season will remain the same as voted on July 20th.

Due to high risk of indoor packed arenas which do not allow for social distancing, Hines took action to adjust the cheerleading competition season to late November with championships taking place in February of 2021. He also advises moving