MACON, Ga. — In mid-March, GHSA sports halted due to heavy concerns about COVID-19 with hopes to resume at a later date.

About three weeks later on April 2, the news we all had been rooting against became official.

The spring sports season was canceled entirely.

Although it’s a bit premature to talk fall sports, GHSA Executive Director Robin Hines remains optimistic.

“Anything I would say regarding a decision would be total speculation,” Hines said. “But our hope, and our prayer, is we would be able to start in some capacity in June and work through the summer and have a regular fall season as we move forward.”

Before any of that can happen, Hines says the GHSA must gather more information to ensure and protect the safety of student athletes, coaches, and fans.

“This is certainly unprecedented," Hines said. “I believe with 9/11, there was maybe one week where games were put off and postponed, but something like this is just crazy and of course safety is always going to be our top priority.”

Hines also has concerns for the future and seasons well beyond the fall that play an integral part in the decision to compete again.

“You know this virus is going to be around for a long time,” he said. “Whenever we start, there will still be the possibility of the virus, like there is a possibility of the flu and these sorts of things. When we come back -- and we will be coming back -- each student athlete and their family will have to make a decision about how they will enter back in.”

Hines says the sooner student athletes are running bases and scoring touchdowns the better, but we must be patient.

“High school athletics is important. People are passionate about it and I think it’s going to play a big role in us getting back to normalcy. We wanna get back as quick as we can as we still maintain safety," Hines said.

Meetings later this May with National Federation of High School sports, as well as the NCAA, will help answer some questions for the GHSA.

Hines says he will also factor in opinions from the state school superintendent, board of education, and the governor to help guide them in this process.

There is no timetable on when a decision will be made.

