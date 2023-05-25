Houston County family of sports champions has ties to 4 GHSA state titles

The Stephens household has quite a tradition of winning state championships.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Winning state championships has become quite the tradition in the Stephens household. The Houston County family now has ties to four GHSA state titles.

Jeremiah, AnnaMarie, and Eli Stephens all have state rings representing the Houston County Bears. Jeremiah won the very first state championship for HC baseball in 2014 as a junior starting catcher.

AnnaMarie won Houston County’s first state championship for competitive cheer as a freshman flyer in 2012, and now, Eli has won two state championships as a catcher for baseball, both as a freshman and starting catcher this past season as a junior -- a proud legacy for the Stephens trio.