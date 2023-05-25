Houston County Bears still celebrating 4th state title win

The Bears finished with a program record 36 wins, including 26 in the regular season as region champs for the fourth year in a row

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County Bears are still celebrating good times from a championship season on the baseball diamond, and the good times never felt so good.

“I’m not going to lie -- I’ve watched both games and the highlights about 15 times, it feels like, but when you can finish like that, you do have to soak it in as much as you can,” says Coach Matt Hopkins.

Early this month, the Black-and-Silver took care of business at CoolRay Field, sweeping Pope High School for the 6A GHSA State title. Five seniors helped lead the Bears to their fourth banner season in school history.

The Bears finished with a program record 36 wins, including 26 in the regular season as region champs for the fourth year in a row, outscoring the opps with a program best 348 runs scored to 136 allowed, which is a campaign for the history books.

“We knew coming in that, at the very least, we’d have a state championship ring,” says Andrew Dunforth. “We had our eyes on a national championship. We knew we were going to cement our legacy here. There was no doubt between these seniors and class that we were going to do something special.”

Currently, the Bears are ranked nationally for their 36-6 title winning finish as one of the top teams in the country, as high as seven in the Perfect Game polls and National High School Baseball Coaches Association.