'Losing doesn't cross their mind': 26-1 Dublin prepares for run at state basketball title

The Irish ran all the way to last year's final four, before losing to Hancock Central.

DUBLIN, Ga. — High school basketball state playoff tournaments are officially underway, and one of the most promising contenders in class 2A hails from Central Georgia.

In Dublin, the Fighting Irish have had plenty of good teams, but this year in particular, it's the right mix of skill and experience, along with a head coach who's been there before.

"I just see them every day," head coach Ben Smith said. "I trust the work that we put in as a staff, I trust the work that they put in as individuals, and as a unit I know they're not satisfied and they're hungry for what's next."

The Irish are just that hungry because of how close they came last year; they lost to Hancock Central in the final four of state.

In case you needed more proof, just take a look at any one of their now-22 straight wins.

“It's been a minute since we made it to state,” senior guard Qua Ashley said. “Last year, the half-court shot, that's really what's driving us the most, the feeling of losing.”

One year later, the seniors get one last shot at going one step further, and regardless of record, now, it all gets real.

“You can be by far the best team, but somewhere along the line,” Smith said, “You're going to have to face your insecurities and push through, and I spoke from experience, we did that same thing in the final four when I was a player.”

It wasn't so long ago that Coach Smith was playing for Dublin himself, winning the 2006 state championship.

16 years later, it’s still an inspiration.

“Every day he puts it in us. We're the best in the state,” Ashley said. “He tells us, if we work, we can go out and win. Hands down we're the best so we've got to believe. We've got to buy in at the same time.”

“Saturday after we won, I was like, ‘You know, Dublin basketball hasn't been back-to-back region champs since they had a point guard in a suit like this,’” Smith said. “I was like, ‘It's not a coincidence this just happened again.’”

Jokes aside, it's two completely different teams -- a high powered offense in 2006 that averaged 80 points per game, versus a lockdown defense.

But still one thing remains the same.

“Confidence. My group is a really confident group,” Smith said. “They believe in themselves. Losing doesn't cross their mind. They believe they can beat anyone.”

In February, confidence goes a long way.

The Irish are currently riding a 22-game win streak. They need just two more to break the all-time program, which was set by this same group last season.