MACON, Ga. — GHSA State Basketball Tournament scores for Thursday, February 20

Boys:

Kell 60

Warner Robins 53

--------------

Lithonia 78

Veterans 68

--------------

Sandy Creek 84

Baldwin 56

--------------

Upson-Lee 63

N. Oconee 56

--------------

St. Pius X 66

West Laurens 57

--------------

Monroe-Area 71

Westside-Macon 67

--------------

Central-Macon 55

Hart Co. 43

--------------

Spencer 60

Dublin 57

--------------

Rockmart 55

Northeast 50

--------------

Washington Co. 69

Model 40

--------------

Dooly Co. 69

GMC 65

--------------

Wilkinson Co. 74

Manchester 63

--------------

Wilcox Co. 80

Macon Co. 63

--------------

Hancock-Central 87

Turner Co. 50

--------------

Warren Co. at Treutlen – PPD.

--------------

Girls:

Veterans 67

Rome 62 (Overtime)

--------------

Jones Co. 60

Lithia Springs 55

--------------

Laney 61

Putnam Co. 53

--------------

Rockmart 64

East Laurens 58

--------------

Washington Co. 59

Lamar Co. 42

--------------

Wilcox Co. 43

Bowdon 39

--------------

RELATED: Athlete of the Week: Jordan Jones

RELATED: Athlete of the Week: Nykia Carter

RELATED: Athlete of the Week: Ryland Pereda

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.