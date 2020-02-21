MACON, Ga. — GHSA State Basketball Tournament scores for Thursday, February 20
Boys:
Kell 60
Warner Robins 53
--------------
Lithonia 78
Veterans 68
--------------
Sandy Creek 84
Baldwin 56
--------------
Upson-Lee 63
N. Oconee 56
--------------
St. Pius X 66
West Laurens 57
--------------
Monroe-Area 71
Westside-Macon 67
--------------
Central-Macon 55
Hart Co. 43
--------------
Spencer 60
Dublin 57
--------------
Rockmart 55
Northeast 50
--------------
Washington Co. 69
Model 40
--------------
Dooly Co. 69
GMC 65
--------------
Wilkinson Co. 74
Manchester 63
--------------
Wilcox Co. 80
Macon Co. 63
--------------
Hancock-Central 87
Turner Co. 50
--------------
Warren Co. at Treutlen – PPD.
--------------
Girls:
Veterans 67
Rome 62 (Overtime)
--------------
Jones Co. 60
Lithia Springs 55
--------------
Laney 61
Putnam Co. 53
--------------
Rockmart 64
East Laurens 58
--------------
Washington Co. 59
Lamar Co. 42
--------------
Wilcox Co. 43
Bowdon 39
--------------
