HS Basketball

Central Georgia high school basketball playoffs scores (Feb. 23)

Here are your high school basketball playoffs scores from across Central Georgia for February 23.

Girls

•    Mary Persons 34 

Cross Creek 69 

•    Calvary Day 69

Tattnall  44

•    Dublin  57

Turner County 53

•    FPD  22

Savannah Country Day  35

•    Charlton County  60

Telfair County  46

•    Berrien  30

Northeast Macon  78

•    Peach County  28

Thomson  49

•    Heritage  32

Houston County 50

•    ACE 45

Central-Talbotton 58

Boys

•    Twiggs Academy  64

Highland Christian  47

•    Macon County  71

Hancock Central  58

•    Cook County  25

Washington County  50

•    Perry  74

Hardaway  61

•    Wilkinson County 50

Chattahoochee County  45

•    Savannah Christian  51

FPD  59

•    GMC Prep  38

Manchester  68

•    Warren County  79

Taylor County 52

•    Westside Macon  69

LaGrange  61

•    Calvary Day  47

Tattnall  44

•    Cross Creek  75

Upson-Lee  45

•    Jasper County  44

Thomasville  66

•    Turner County  53

Dublin  72

•    Woodville-Tompkins  60

Putnam County  57

•    Berrien County  62

Northeast Macon  87

•    Thomson  75

Crisp County  51

•    Wilcox County  34

Charlton County  46

