Central Georgia high school basketball playoffs scores (Feb. 23)

MACON, Ga. — Here are your high school basketball playoffs scores from across Central Georgia for Feb. 23.
Girls
• Mary Persons 34
Cross Creek 69
• Calvary Day 69
Tattnall 44
• Dublin 57
Turner County 53
• FPD 22
Savannah Country Day 35
• Charlton County 60
Telfair County 46
• Berrien 30
Northeast Macon 78
• Peach County 28
Thomson 49
• Heritage 32
Houston County 50
• ACE 45
Central-Talbotton 58
Boys
• Twiggs Academy 64
Highland Christian 47
• Macon County 71
Hancock Central 58
• Cook County 25
Washington County 50
• Perry 74
Hardaway 61
• Wilkinson County 50
Chattahoochee County 45
• Savannah Christian 51
FPD 59
• GMC Prep 38
Manchester 68
• Warren County 79
Taylor County 52
• Westside Macon 69
LaGrange 61
• Calvary Day 47
Tattnall 44
• Cross Creek 75
Upson-Lee 45
• Jasper County 44
Thomasville 66
• Turner County 53
Dublin 72
• Woodville-Tompkins 60
Putnam County 57
• Berrien County 62
Northeast Macon 87
• Thomson 75
Crisp County 51
• Wilcox County 34
Charlton County 46