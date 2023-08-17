1973 Mount De Sales team remembers special times

Many of the guys, who won three Georgia state championships together, are still good friends. Their connection extended from the field and into the future.

MACON, Ga. — Some of the football players from the 1973 Mount De Sales State Championship team are modest, but they don’t have to be.

The guys that wore jerseys from 1970 to 1973 won three state championships in four years.

Robert Slocumb says it was a special time.



“I can remember every game but the main thing is we were playing for each other so I don't remember a whole lot of individual stuff I did,” he said humbly.



Slocum, in old photos, always had the rock tucked under his arm.

That season he got just over 1200 yards. Later, he went on to become Mount De Sales football coach and athletic director. Today, his accomplishments are still highlighted in the Cavalier Hall of Fame.

In fact, the only other football title the school has from 1996. That's when he was calling the plays as head coach.

David Taylor is described as one of the fiercest offensive guards and defensive ends in the school’s history.



“We were friends from day one," he said. "Robert and I went to grammar school together and Eddie came over in the ninth grade and we hit it off automatically.”



David moved away from the pigskin and came back to Mount De Sales on the pitch as an assistant coach.

Eddie Josey says the night they won the state championship, the locker room was so special he couldn’t put it into words.

“That was at the time the best moment in our lives I think,” he reminisced.



These Cavaliers don't brag much about the past on this 50-year anniversary, but they do reflect on how five decades ago, things looked and felt very different compared to athletics today.

They never got rings, and they practiced down at Central City Park on red clay.



“No shade within a half mile and we got one water break for a two-and-a-half hour practice," Robert said. When the bus would break, we would have to walk a half mile up to the campus on Orange Street."

At one point, the school opened up a field of its own. While it had its limitations, it did not limit what the Cavaliers were able to accomplish.



“Our senior year, they opened a field up at the school, probably a 40x60 foot area," David described. "We couldn't do kickoff, return kickoff field goals. It was just a little square, and we were able to accomplish what we accomplished in that limited space."