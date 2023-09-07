Baldwin County Schools bans tailgating for the rest of the season. Here's what we know

It said homecoming activities will continue to be inside the Braves’ stadium.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — The Baldwin County School District announced there will be no more tailgating during this year’s season, according to a Facebook post from the district.

The change comes due to safety concerns regarding managing large crowds at athletic events and social media challenges promoting dangerous pranks.

It said homecoming activities will continue to be inside the Braves’ stadium and added the priority is to "foster safe, enjoyable and family-oriented experiences at athletic events.”

Here is the full statement from Eric Jones, Baldwin County Schools Coordinator of School and Community Relations.

"The safety concerns relate to the large crowd sizes at select sporting events, and the increasing demands on local law enforcement to expand their reach beyond the stadium premises. Baldwin High School is joining a growing list of counties and school districts that are discontinuing tailgating and loitering activities within the parking lots of football games. Recent social media 'challenges' promoting crowd disturbances and dangerous 'pranks' have exacerbated these concerns, posing tangible risks to public safety. As a result, the Baldwin County School District will no longer permit loitering or large gatherings outside the stadium. The priority is to foster safe, enjoyable, and family-oriented sporting experiences at our athletic and academic events for our student-athletes, band members, clubs, and their families."