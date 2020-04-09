Bibb County marching bands make adjustments for COVID-19

Halftime performances are going to look a little different this season

MACON, Ga. — You can't have a game of high school football without enjoying some spectacular performances from the marching band.

This season of Central Georgia football will look a little different thanks to COVID-19 and your favorite marching bands are making their own adjustments for the pandemic.

Band directors in Bibb County have already decided on several changes to keep their students safe before games begin September 17.

Bibb's Fine Arts Program director, Brad Bridges, says that directors have surveyed parents and students for their thoughts on returning to marching band this year.

"Kids are interested in getting back to some normalcy," says Bridges.

In addition to social distancing, hand washing, and wearing masks, the district is also taking recommendations from a study on wind instruments done by the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Band members will receive masks with openings for playing and use special coverings for instruments.

Because practices have been limited to 10 students outside at once, bands won't be able to perform their traditional half-time shows.

However, smaller groups in drum lines and ensemble bands will still perform at games.

For Bridges and band directors, it was important to continue the marching band tradition while keeping students as safe as possible.

"When you're thinking about a football game, really you're looking at school spirit and team spirit," says Bridges. "What's equally important is the music that is happening through that marching band."

Bibb County's first football game will be on September 17 with the Central taking on Westside High School at the Ed DeFore Sports Complex.