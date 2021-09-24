Georgia's 5th ranked high school football player set to play for UGA

FAIRBURN, Ga. — Johnathan “Bo” Hughley, one of the top recruits in the Class of 2023, has made his choice. He will play college football for the University of Georgia.
Hughley is a 6’7” 271-pound junior offensive lineman at Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn.
According to the rivals.com recruiting site, he is the 60th ranked player nationally (that includes all positions), the 6th ranked offensive lineman in the country, and the 5th ranked player in the state of Georgia, regardless of position, in the Class of 2023.
Hughley had 13 offers, including UGA, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Miami, Florida State and multiple other SEC schools.