Central Georgia players prepare for Friday Night Football

13WMAZ sports intern Kelsey Ball visited Peach County, Southwest and Northside football teams to see how they prepare for the season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Football Friday Night is almost here.

Central Georgia is just over a week away from the first kickoff!

You’ve seen the production on the field, but what about how they get ready for the game?

13WMAZ sports intern Kelsey Ball visited Peach County, Southwest and Northside football teams to see how they prepare for the season.

In Peach County High and Northside High, the two teams are looking for a fresh start as they both welcome new head coaches.

Last year, Peach County’s record was 8-4 and Northside’s was 7-5.

While most players said they listen to music before the big game, some take a different approach to get them "in the zone."

“I watch an episode of Hershel Walker 30 for 30 or maybe watch an episode of One Tree Hill,” Peach County’s Cedric Roberts said.

“Have to have my black cleats - makes me play better. I always have a good game with my black cleats," Peach County's Carmelo Mays said.

At Northside, pregame meals are part of the deal; those players eat cheeseburgers before every game.

“Eat double cheeseburgers, drink a Powerade every game," Northside’s Ricardo Jones said.

This Northside tradition is still around after more than three decades. They eat cheeseburgers from McDonalds before every game. This may sound crazy, but those cheeseburgers have led them to three state titles.

Both of these programs will utilize these pre-game traditions to set themselves up for a successful season.

Football Friday Nights kick off Aug. 18!

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.