Central High School hires Jarrett Laws as head football coach

Coach Jarrett Laws is the new head coach of Central high school in Macon. Laws has been a high school head football coach for 17 years both in Florida and Georgia, including stops at Mount Zion, Charles R. Drew, Griffin, and most recently, Salem High School in Rockdale County, achieving a 15-year best 6-1 region record in 2018.

"I'm really excited. I've done my research and I know the history of Central and know how they favor to the community. To have the honor to be able to serve at such a historic school like this just thrills me. I'm just anxious to be able to serve the community and do everything I can to get them to the next level," Laws said.