Full coverage: Central Georgia Early Signing Day 2022

MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ has a continuous, real-time story of Central Georgia athletes participating in Early Signing Day.
WHEN DID NATIONAL SIGNING DAY BEGIN?
The modern-day incarnation of this coveted date on the college football calendar launched in February 1982, after the College Football Association (along with high-profile coaches) successfully lobbied for a universal date for all NCAA football institutions.
Since then, National Signing Day has essentially covered the first Tuesday or Wednesday of February; and within this uniformity, the TV networks (read: ESPN) found a way to market the coverage of the even, not unlike how ESPN transformed interest in the NFL Draft in the early 1980s.
WHEN DID EARLY SIGNING DAY BECOME A THING?
We're entering year 6 of this three-day window in December, where high school seniors can officially sign with their schools of choice before the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
LATEST UPDATES
Jones County High School
Javious Bond - East Carolina University
Javion Clark - East Carolina University
Montgomery County High School
Cameron Wallace - Penn State
Northeast High School
Johnny Williams IV - West Virginia University
Northside High School
Isaiah Harvey - Chattanooga
Perry High School
Skielar Mann - Ole Miss
Warner Robins High School
Victor Burley - Clemson University
Washington County High School
Dontavious Braswell - University of South Carolina