Full coverage: Central Georgia Early Signing Day 2022

MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ has a continuous, real-time story of Central Georgia athletes participating in Early Signing Day.

WHEN DID NATIONAL SIGNING DAY BEGIN?

The modern-day incarnation of this coveted date on the college football calendar launched in February 1982, after the College Football Association (along with high-profile coaches) successfully lobbied for a universal date for all NCAA football institutions.

Since then, National Signing Day has essentially covered the first Tuesday or Wednesday of February; and within this uniformity, the TV networks (read: ESPN) found a way to market the coverage of the even, not unlike how ESPN transformed interest in the NFL Draft in the early 1980s.

WHEN DID EARLY SIGNING DAY BECOME A THING?

We're entering year 6 of this three-day window in December, where high school seniors can officially sign with their schools of choice before the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

Jones County High School

Javious Bond - East Carolina University

Congrats to @BondJavious for signing with @ECUPiratesFB The soon to be @GreyhoundFball graduate is ready to ball in the #AAC pic.twitter.com/ONlT6ZebVi — Marvin L James II (@sportsguymarv) December 21, 2022

Javion Clark - East Carolina University

Congrats to @GreyhoundFball standout @clark_javion for signing with @ECUPiratesFB The senior DB flipped his commitment from @ToledoFB pic.twitter.com/2bgC7lv6yO — Marvin L James II (@sportsguymarv) December 21, 2022

Montgomery County High School

Cameron Wallace - Penn State

Northeast High School

Johnny Williams IV - West Virginia University

Northside High School

Isaiah Harvey - Chattanooga

Perry High School

Skielar Mann - Ole Miss

Warner Robins High School

Victor Burley - Clemson University

Washington County High School