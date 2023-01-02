Full Coverage: Central Georgia's athletes in 2023 National Signing Day

MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ has a continuous, real-time story of Central Georgia athletes participating in National Signing Day.
WHEN DID NATIONAL SIGNING DAY BEGIN?
The modern-day incarnation of this coveted date on the college football calendar launched in February 1982, after the College Football Association (along with high-profile coaches) successfully lobbied for a universal date for all NCAA football institutions.
Since then, National Signing Day has essentially covered the first Tuesday or Wednesday of February; and within this uniformity, the TV networks (read: ESPN) found a way to market the coverage of the even, not unlike how ESPN transformed interest in the NFL Draft in the early 1980s.
NORTHSIDE
- Quinton Lewis: Yale
- Kyle Mixon: Kentucky
- Mikell Roberts: University of West Georgia
- RJ Bellflower: Reinhardt
- Brandon Wilson: Reinhardt
- Tyler Williams: Union College
- Duke McClinton: Peru State
- Isaiah Harvey: Chattanooga
- DJ Hardy: Gordon State
BRENTWOOD
Colton Smith: Anderson University
RUTLAND
Neico Sandifer: University of West Georgia
Keith Johnson: University of West Georgia
Ciara Passmore: Emmanuel College (softball)
PEACH COUNTY
- Jayden Parker: Wingate University
- Jaylon El-Amin: Edward Waters University
- Caleb Hampton: Gordon State
- Jose Perez: Wingate University
- Jadarrious Morris: Middle Tennessee State University
- Skieler Mann: Ole Miss
- Chris McMillan: NE Mississippi Community College
- Decorian Stanley: GMC
- Dealvion Green: Gordon State
ACE
- Destiny Lucas: Brewton Parker (softball)
- Fernando Washington: Copiah-Lincoln Community College