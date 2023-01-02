x
Full Coverage: Central Georgia's athletes in 2023 National Signing Day

13WMAZ is your place to follow Central Georgia stars on National Signing Day.

MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ has a continuous, real-time story of Central Georgia athletes participating in National Signing Day.

WHEN DID NATIONAL SIGNING DAY BEGIN?

The modern-day incarnation of this coveted date on the college football calendar launched in February 1982, after the College Football Association (along with high-profile coaches) successfully lobbied for a universal date for all NCAA football institutions.

Since then, National Signing Day has essentially covered the first Tuesday or Wednesday of February; and within this uniformity, the TV networks (read: ESPN) found a way to market the coverage of the even, not unlike how ESPN transformed interest in the NFL Draft in the early 1980s.

NORTHSIDE

  • Quinton Lewis: Yale 
  • Kyle Mixon: Kentucky 
  • Mikell Roberts: University of West Georgia 
  • RJ Bellflower: Reinhardt 
  • Brandon Wilson: Reinhardt 
  • Tyler Williams: Union College 
  • Duke McClinton: Peru State 
  • Isaiah Harvey: Chattanooga 
  • DJ Hardy: Gordon State 
Credit: Marvin James

BRENTWOOD

Colton Smith: Anderson University 

RUTLAND

Neico Sandifer: University of West Georgia
Keith Johnson: University of West Georgia
Ciara Passmore: Emmanuel College (softball)

PEACH COUNTY

  • Jayden Parker: Wingate University
  • Jaylon El-Amin: Edward Waters University 
  • Caleb Hampton: Gordon State 
  • Jose Perez: Wingate University
  • Jadarrious Morris: Middle Tennessee State University
  • Skieler Mann: Ole Miss
  • Chris McMillan: NE Mississippi Community College
  • Decorian Stanley: GMC
  • Dealvion Green: Gordon State 
Credit: Marvin James
ACE

  • Destiny Lucas: Brewton Parker (softball)
  • Fernando Washington: Copiah-Lincoln Community College
