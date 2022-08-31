FFN Roundtable: A look back at week 2, a preview of Warner Robins-Northside and more.

We debate some of the biggest topics in Central Georgia high school football. Lehgo!!!

MACON, Ga. — The high school football season is here, and we are through the first two weeks of Football Friday Night. The team at 13WMAZ gathered around the table to discuss the hot topics so far this season and look ahead to this week. Lehgo!!!

What is your biggest takeaway from week 2?

Frank Malloy: Bleckley County went on the road and beat a pretty good Wilcox County team handily. That’s back-to-back impressive wins for Von Lassiter’s crew, with the defense dominating in both. Also, Westside, Howard and Rutland are all off to 2-0 starts. Fired up Bibb County, fired up.

Marvin James: Big bounce-back week for Coach Chad Alligood and the Northside Eagles. After losing a close week one battle with Jones County and a week three showdown with rival Warner Robins on the horizon, losing to Peach could have been a deep hole to start the season at 0-2. So it was huge for Big Blue to have a no doubt 35-7 win over a very talented Peach County squad who have given NHS problems in the past. Now it’s on, as the Eagles prepare for the original “City Championship” this week with the Demons.

Connor Hines: After a sluggish start to the year in their week 1 loss to Jones County, the Northside Eagles surged back in a big way on Friday to get a convincing 35-7 win over Peach County -- a team that put up 50 points in its own season opener. Northside never deserved to be doubted, but if they were, Friday’s win over Peach reassures us that the Eagles aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. More than anything, it’s a crucial boost of confidence for the Eagles as they now turn the page to their biggest game of the year against rival Warner Robins this Friday night.

Justin Baxley: Antwann Hill Jr. is the real deal. He put on a virtuoso performance against Perry in one of the best games in recent memory. He has tons of Power 5 offers already, and he has proven through the first couple of weeks that all the hype is for real. He has a chance to be a special player and one that fans in Central Georgia should take advantage of. He is the type of talent that you look back in 10 years when he is starting for an NFL team, and you say, “I remember watching him at Houston County.”

What team has been the biggest surprise through the first couple of weeks?

Frank: A tip of the helmet to Veteran’s first-year Head Coach Josh Ingram for getting his team off to a 2-0 start, including an 18-point win on the road against Griffin. Also not sure how many folks thought Rutland would be 2-0 but they are and gaining confidence each week.

Marvin: Howard and Rutland are big on the “must-see” list for me. The Husky defense is holding offenses to only 14 points per game in their two wins, and now head coach Paul Carroll will enjoy a bye week at 2-0. And watch out for the Rutland Hurricanes, undefeated at 2-0 for the first time in a while, coming off a four-touchdown performance from quarterback Marquis Lattner and 184 yards receiving day from teammate Neico Sandifer in a road win over Hawkinsville. Canes head coach Jamarcus Johnson will have his hands full with Westside after the bye in two weeks. Coach Shedrick Risper and the Noles are also undefeated at 2-0.

Connor: Through the first two weeks of the season, the Rutland Hurricanes have been an awesome surprise in Macon. Junior quarterback Marquies Lattner performed again on Friday, throwing for 266 yards and four touchdowns in an impressive 35-29 win at Hawkinsville, and the Canes are 2-0 for the first time since 2013. Personally, I can’t wait to watch them duke it out with Westside, another team that now sits at 2-0. Head coach and Rutland alum Jamarcus Johnson have the storm a-brewin' in south Bibb!

Justin: I am going go outside of the box and say Jones County. I knew head coach Mike Chastain and his team would be good. I didn’t know just how good they would be. This is a legit title contender and a team that is gaining confidence each week. The Northside win looks even better after the Eagles beat Peach County 35-7. Jones County is 2-0 with wins over two really good teams in Northside and Dacula. The ceiling is unbelievably high for this team. Don’t be shocked if this team is lifting a state title at the end of the season.

Which new coach has impressed you the most so far?

Frank: Combined Keith Hatcher at ACE, Chance Jones at Stratford, Jeremy Edwards at HoCo, Josh Ingram at Veterans, Kip Burdette at West Laurens and Gray Yates at Mt. de Sales are a combined 10-0 to kick off the new season, so I’ll salute that entire group instead of trying to single one of them out.

Marvin: Several come to mind; Josh Ingram with Veterans and HoCo’s Jeremy Edwards both are off to a great start at 2-0, respectively; however, my nod goes to Keith Hatcher over at ACE. This is a fairly new program with only 5 seasons on the gridiron. Hatcher and company are changing the culture for Gryphon football, and this is a program that has yet to reach the playoffs or have an above 500 season. ACE is 2-0 with very convincing wins over Crawford and GMC. This week Pataula Charter (2-0) will challenge ACE entering the contest, outscoring both of their opponents 91-8.

Connor: Keith Hatcher and the ACE Gryphons have been impressive, to say the least. When Hatcher came across town from Mount de Sales this past offseason, he and former Stratford head coach Mark Farriba installed an entirely new system, and the Gryphons haven’t missed a beat. Through two weeks, it’s two program records broken for ACE; in week 1, the Gryphons broke the single-game scoring record with 70 against Crawford County, and in week 2, they scored their first-ever win over GMC in Milledgeville.

Justin: Jeremy Edwards at Houston County has been the most impressive to me because of the big win over Perry. He got what could be a signature win in week 2, and a lot of it comes from the gutsy call to go for two. It was an absolutely fearless approach from Edwards. The Bears are in good hands with Edwards leading the way, and as I mentioned in the season preview roundtable, this team is going to surprise a lot of people this season.

What game are you most excited about this week?

Frank: In our preseason Roundtable, I spotlighted the Perry at Jones County matchup, and I’m sticking with that. The storylines are numerous: Star power on offense, the Hounds looking to start 3-0 against tough competition and Perry looking to rebound after putting up 56 points and losing.

Marvin: Surprise, Surprise! I’m talking about one of the biggest rivalries in the state; the annual Warner Robins - Northside or Northside - Warner Robins game depending on which side of town you are rooting for. A series that is pretty nostalgic and close to my heart. I played in two games (undefeated at 2-0). Sigh, good times! But this is the game as a true competitor you look forward to the most. Demons have dominated as of late with 5 straight wins, but in this rivalry, anything can and will happen. Nothing ever surprises me in this one. Get your popcorn ready, GPB will have a LIVE stream, and we’ll have the tailgate show before the game and highlights afterward on Football Friday Night at 11:35 on WMAZ!

Connor: While everyone immediately turns to that one game happening at the MAC in Warner Robins, I’m looking at Perry visiting Jones County. It’ll be interesting to see how the Panthers respond on the road in the week following a game they frankly should have had in the bag at Houston County. On the other side, it’s the home opener for the Greyhounds, who have quietly cruised through their first two games of the 2022 season under transfer quarterback Judd Anderson. It should be an electric atmosphere Friday night at the Barking Lot.

Justin: Northside-Warner Robins, Warner Robins-Northside, whatever you want to call it, just make sure you that it is the best rivalry in Central Georgia and arguably the state. The environment alone sets this game apart from others in the area, and both teams look poised to make noise this season. Sign me up. I will also toss out there that this might be the year the rivalry flips back over to Northside after the recent dominance from Warner Robins.

