Football Friday Night: Which team surprised the crew in week 1? Who will win the HoCo-Perry game?

MACON, Ga. — The high school football season is here, and after a great first week, it is time for Football Friday Night again. The team at 13WMAZ gathered around the table to discuss the hot topics heading into the second week of the season. Lehgo!!!

1. Which team was the most surprising in week 1?

Frank: I'll take Baldwin. It wasn't so much that the Braves beat Peach County but how they did it. They dominated the trenches for most of the game and pounded the ball on the ground, led by Senior Micah Welch, who also dazzled on a kickoff return in the third quarter.

Marvin: I'm going with Baldwin. The physicality of that team on offense, defense and special teams on the road in a hostile environment like Peach County is very impressive.

Connor: I've got to go with Baldwin. The way coach Jesse Hicks had his team ready to go for a tough road test was highly impressive! The sky's the limit for the Braves in 2023.

Justin: I think for me, it was Howard. The Huskies snagged four interceptions and held Southwest to five yards rushing. They got some big games from seniors Cam Taylor, Ethan Ellington and Nate Campbell. If things break the right way, they could scare some teams this season and perhaps have an outside shot to make a run at the region title.

2. What player had the best performance in week 1?

Frank: Houston County Quarterback A.J. Hill was practically perfect in the win against Sumter County, going 16-for-16 for 287 yards and four touchdowns. He also scored a touchdown—strong stuff for game one.

Marvin: Ricardo Jones. The Northside Senior collected two interceptions and a fumble recovery in addition to several tackles and PBUs in the Eagles' 33-21 win over Jones County. The Clemson commit was also a consistent deep threat on offense as a receiver, hauling in a clutch 36-yard catch inside the 2-yard line to set up a pivotal score in the 4th quarter. He also forced several pass interference calls against the Greyhounds while running routes and playing both ways.

Connor: It's hard to be more perfect than perfect, and Houston County quarterback Antwann Hill Jr. was a perfect 16-for-16 through the air for 287 yards and four passing touchdowns while scoring his first career rushing touchdown on the ground! HoCo's quarterback is as advertised and will need another big week for a giant test at Perry.

Justin: Westside quarterback Paul Risper. The sophomore was borderline surgical in leading the Seminoles up and down the field. He completed 14-of-20 for over 200 yards and racked up the touchdowns with four total. His backfield mate Jessie Bell also had 126 yards rushing on just five carries on the night.

3. What team that lost in week one shouldn't panic just yet?

Frank: Warner Robins. They went on the road and nearly knocked off an excellent Lee County team. They were able to move the ball through the air, which will be critical if they hope to knock off rival Northside in a couple of weeks.

Marvin: Warner Robins. The Demons led highly favored Lee County on the road, the majority of the ball game. Two missed field goals factored in the 26-19 loss. First-year head coach Shane Sams has the 5A State runner-ups trending in the right direction offensively.

Connor: Peach County. If there's one coach you can't hit the panic button on, it's the guy who took his previous program to four straight state championship games and two titles. I've got no doubts about first-year head coach Marquis Westbrook being able to bounce back.

Justin: Northeast. They played a solid Mary Persons team in a showcase game as part of the Macon Touchdown Club Kickoff Classic. They have to clean up the penalties and turnovers, but this team has a ton of talent and one of the best coaches in Central Georgia at the helm. Look for the Raiders to bounce back after a week off to recover from the early season loss. The schedule gets more challenging as they take on Fitzgerald coming out of the bye week, but I expect them to be up to the task.

4. We have a pair of big showdowns this week with Northside and Peach County, as well as HoCo vs Perry; who do you like in those games and why?

Frank: I like Northside and Houston County, although I certainly think Perry is capable of defending its home turf and getting the "W." Northside is a solid team. At the same time, Peach County will need time to establish its identity under Marquis Westbrook. HoCo has tons of firepower, making them extremely tough to beat. Plus, they have a game under their belt while the Panthers kick off their season this week.

Marvin: Northside doesn't lose much at home, so I give them the advantage. But this one has so many storylines from players to coaches, so I expect a knockdown drag-out fight for 48 minutes of the #blackhats and the #nawf.

Perry-Hoco was possibly the game of the year last year with a Bears 57-56 win at home. The majority of the same players return in this one except for Panther's new QB, Colter Ginn (Peach County transfer). I expect this to be another high-scoring affair. I'll give the nod to HoCo riding the momentum of last week's big win over Sumter, including Antwann Hill's perfect 16/16 performance.

Connor: I'll take Peach County and Perry. The Trojans are due after being stunned by Baldwin at home, and there's nothing they want more than to catch Northside off guard in the home opener at McConnell-Talbert Stadium (it's a place and opponent that former Warner Robins coach Marquis Westbrook knows pretty well).

After losing last year's marathon to HoCo 57-56 at Freedom Field, Perry just isn't going to let it happen again – let alone on their home turf. The Panthers had the luxury of a bye in week one and will be champin' at the bit Friday at The Pit! I can't wait to see what new quarterback Colter Ginn can do in 2023.

Justin: I will go Northside over Peach County and Houston County over Perry. Northside looked good against Jones County on Saturday at Mercer. Peach County will give them a challenging game, and it should be close in the fourth quarter, but I will ride with the team that has some momentum coming out of week 1.

Houston County is led by one of the best offenses in Central Georgia and arguably in the state. This kind of team can put you away quickly if you aren't careful. Perry is well-coached and has enough talent to compete with the Bears, but that offense might be too much for the Panthers.

5. College football is set to start soon. Which player currently playing on Friday nights are you most excited to see at the next level?

Frank: Tough question, but how about Ricardo Jones at Northside? He's a big play machine, as evidenced by his two late interceptions in the Eagles win over Jones County last week. Quarterbacks must always account for the Clemson commit or risk paying the price.

Marvin: Baldwin's Micah Welch. The kid is a bowling ball with the rock. Another Baldwin product built like UGA's Javon Bullard, I'm excited to see how Welch plays at Colorado under the reigns of head coach Deion Sanders.

Connor: Perry wide receiver and Cincinnati commit Dakarai Anderson is an absolute game wrecker – and if you don't believe me, just watch for yourself this Friday night. That talent will carry right over to the Bearcats program, but not before he and the Panthers leave a mark on this 2023 season!

Justin: Zion Ragins. I have been a big fan of the Jones County wide receiver since he broke records as a freshman. He has the chance to be special. He has game-breaking speed and is committed to playing for the Sooners as they jump to the SEC.