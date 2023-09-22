13WMAZ's High School Football Power Rankings: Can anyone knock off Houston County and JMA?

Football Friday Night is here! Check out what teams you should keep an eye on heading into the sixth week of the season.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — We are heading into the fifth week of Football Friday Night.

There has been a lot of movement through the first five weeks of the season.

Frank, Marvin, Connor and Justin submitted ballots for the 13WMAZ Football Friday Night Power Rankings. Teams received points based on where they were ranked by each person and results were tallied into consensus rankings.

Each week 13WMAZ will release power rankings for the top teams in the area along with a roundtable discussing some of the top storylines in Central Georgia football.

This won’t be a ranking of who would beat who on a neutral field but rather based on that team’s success in their respective classifications.

The rankings have been split into GHSA and GIAA.

Consensus GHSA Rankings:

1. Houston County 20

The Bears have been the best team so far. Hard to move them out of this spot until they trip up.

2. Northeast 15

The Raiders are arguably the hottest team in the state. They have the firepower to win it all.

3. Perry 12

The Panthers will get a chance to get back into the No. 2 spot if they can pull out a convincing enough win over a tough Howard team.

4. Macon County 6

The Bulldogs have been a great story so far this season. They were unranked in the preseason but looks like they could make some noise come playoff time.

5. Westside 4

The Seminoles continue to hang on to their spot in the rankings. Look for this team to compete for a region title.

Consensus GIAA Rankings:

1. JMA 20

See the entry for Houston County. The Trojans have been equally as dominant on this side of the rankings so far.

2. CFCA 14

The Lancers are coming off a bye week. They should improve to 4-0-1 with a win on Friday night. A loss would be an upset for sure.

3. Stratford 11

The Eagles are so close to tracking down the second spot in these rankings. Regardless, this team is legit.

4. Brentwood 8

They continue to win after the opening game loss to JMA. This War Eagles could soar up the rankings with another win or two.

5. FPD 6

The Vikings are sitting at 2-1-1. They have the talent to win a title this year. Don't count them out.