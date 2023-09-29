13WMAZ's High School Football Power Rankings: Can Northeast catch Houston County for the top spot?

Football Friday Night is here! Check out what teams you should keep an eye on heading into the seventh week of the season.

MACON, Ga. — We are heading into the seventh week of Football Friday Night.

There has been a lot of movement through the first six weeks of the season.

Frank, Marvin, Connor and Justin submitted ballots for the 13WMAZ Football Friday Night Power Rankings. Teams received points based on where they were ranked by each person and results were tallied into consensus rankings.

Each week 13WMAZ will release power rankings for the top teams in the area along with a roundtable discussing some of the top storylines in Central Georgia football.

This won’t be a ranking of who would beat who on a neutral field but rather based on that team’s success in their respective classifications.

The rankings have been split into GHSA and GIAA.

Consensus GHSA Rankings:

1. Houston County 20

The Bears are the top team yet again but face a tough test on Friday night against a good Lee County team. Region games have a big impact on these rankings as it impacts seeding for the playoffs.

2. Northeast 16

This team is for real. They are in the driver's seat to win the region and are trending up on these rankings. If Houston County has a misstep, the Raiders could move into that top spot.

3. Perry 12

The Panthers have a great offense and can score with anyone. The telling thing will be as they progress in region play and ultimately the playoffs, can the defense hold up against equally strong offenses.

4. Macon County 5

The Bulldogs dropped a game last week to one of the best teams in the state. It could serve as a wake up call. A win over Manchester would be a big bounce back for Macon County.

5. Westside 4

The Seminoles are undefeated but face off against another team in our rankings in Perry. A win over the Panthers would show that this a team with a legit shot to make some noise in the playoffs. A loss would likely drop them out of the top 5.

Consensus GIAA Rankings:

1. JMA 20

As you can see from how jumble the rankings are in the GIAA, this really has become JMA and everyone else. They are the best team and have won 55 straight games.

2. FPD 10

A shutout over Mount Pisgah was just what the doctor ordered. The Vikings would likely move into sole possession of second with a win over Commerce on Friday night.

3. CFCA 10

They took a shocking lost to Piedmont last week but just have to chalk that up as a trap game ahead of the big Gatewood matchup. Look for the Lancers to respond.

4. Stratford 10

The loss to Brookstone stings as the Eagles looked like the clear cut No. 2 just a few weeks ago. But back-to-back losses has brought them back to the pack.

5. Brentwood 6

The War Eagles took a loss last week. It was a really tough week for the GIAA teams in Central Georgia. They have a chance to bounce back against Briarwood.