13WMAZ's High School Football Power Rankings: Where does Warner Robins land after thrilling win?

Football Friday Night is here! Check out what teams you should keep an eye on heading into the fourth week of the season.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — We are heading into the third week of Football Friday Night.

There has been a lot of movement through the first 3 weeks of the season.

Frank, Marvin, Connor and Justin submitted ballots for the 13WMAZ Football Friday Night Power Rankings. Teams received points based on where they were ranked by each person and results were tallied into a consensus rankings.

Each week 13WMAZ will release power rankings for the top teams in the area along with a roundtable discussing some of the top storylines in Central Georgia football.

This won’t be a ranking of who would beat who on a neutral field but rather based on that team’s success in their respective classifications.

The rankings have been split into GHSA and GIAA.

Consensus GHSA Rankings:

1. Houston County 20

The Bears will remain here until someone knocks them off. We could likely copy and paste the same thing each week. They have been dominant so far and show no signs of letting up.

2. Perry 10

The Panthers bounced back after the close loss to Houston County. This looks like a team that is the early favorite to win a region title and is poised to make a deep playoff run.

3. Macon County 7

The Bulldogs are undefeated and are coming off a big win over Dooly County. They are off this week but return next week to take on Greenville.

4. Warner Robins 7

The Demons grabbed a win over Northside in stunning fashion. It will be interesting to see how they go through the rest of the season, especially at the quarterback spot.

5. Northeast 6

The win last week over Fitzgerald hasn't gotten nearly the hype it deserves. The Raiders beat the number 1 team in their classification which bodes well for them come playoff time.

Consensus GIAA Rankings:

1. JMA 20

See Houston County and plug that in for the Trojans. This team is on an incredible run and there is no reason to think it won't continue.

2. CFCA 15

The Lancers are unbeaten and are set to take on Crawford County on Friday night. If they manage to win there is no reason to believe they won't remain near the top of these rankings.

3. Stratford 13

The Eagles have a real shot to win a state title this year. If they can continue to pile on wins then they could emerge as the number 2 in the power rankings soon. They nearly caught CFCA in the last two weeks in the voting from our panel.

4. FPD 8

After being tied with Westfield for the final spot in our rankings last week, the Vikings are in sole possession of that fourth spot now. This is a team that has the ingredients to make noise.

5. Brentwood 3