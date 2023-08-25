13WMAZ's High School Football Power Rankings: Which team lands at the top?

Football Friday Night is here! Check out what teams you should keep an eye on heading into the second week of the season.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — We are heading into the second week of Football Friday Night.

Some of the top teams in Central Georgia got big wins in the first week of the season.

Frank, Marvin, Connor and Justin submitted ballots for the 13WMAZ Football Friday Night Power Rankings. Teams received points based on where they were ranked by each person and results were tallied into a consensus rankings.

Each week 13WMAZ will release power rankings for the top teams in the area along with a roundtable discussing some of the top storylines in Central Georgia football.

This won’t be a ranking of who would beat who on a neutral field but rather based on that team’s success in their respective classifications.

The rankings have been split into GHSA and GIAA.

Consensus GHSA Rankings:

1. Houston County 20 points

The Bears did exactly what they were supposed to do in week one with a big win over Sumter County. They look like a team with few weaknesses.

2. Perry 14 points

The Panthers were off last week and will go right into the fire as they take on Houston County to kickoff their season. Perry could make a big statement with a win on Friday night.

3. Baldwin 13 points

They grabbed a surprise win in week one over Peach County, a team that entered the season at fourth in our power rankings. And while head-to-head isn't what we are going for in this list, it does factor in when establishing how big a win is. No one has a better win thus far than Baldwin.

4. Westside 6 points

This team looks like the real deal. Look for Spoon Risper to get this team off to a 2-0 start if the offense keeps humming after dropping 56 on Central.

5. Warner Robins 4 points

The Demons are the only team in the GHSA top 5 to lose in week one but it was a quality loss if you believe in those. Lee County is typically one of the best teams in the state and Warner Robins went heads up with them and nearly pulled of the win.

Teams that dropped out of the top 5: Northeast and Peach County

New teams in the top 5: Baldwin and Westside

Biggest Riser: Westside

Consensus GIAA Rankings:

1. JMA 20

This team is a machine. Week one was par for the course for these guys.

2. FPD 12

They had week one off. They get the season started tonight against Parklane Academy (MS) in the GIAA Kickoff Classic. This should be a good showcase game for the Vikings.

3. Westfield 11

The Chad Campbell got off to an impressive start with a win in overtime against Deerfield-Windsor. Let's see how they stack up against Stratford this week.

4. CFCA 9

The Lancers were impressive in week one and made a good case that they should've been in our preseason rankings. We are making it right this week and moving them up.

5. Stratford 7

The Eagles dropped down two spots but it was nothing they did wrong. They were off in week one and got passed by two teams with impressive wins in week one. They have a chance to stake their claim to one of the top three spots again with a win over Westfield.

Team that dropped out of the top 5: Tattnall

New team in the top 5: CFCA

Biggest Riser: Westfield