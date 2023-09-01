13WMAZ's High School Football Power Rankings: Which team lands at the top?

Football Friday Night is here! Check out what teams you should keep an eye on heading into the third week of the season.

MACON, Ga. — We are heading into the third week of Football Friday Night.

Some of the top teams in Central Georgia got big wins in the first week of the season.

Frank, Marvin, Connor and Justin submitted ballots for the 13WMAZ Football Friday Night Power Rankings. Teams received points based on where they were ranked by each person and results were tallied into a consensus rankings.

Each week 13WMAZ will release power rankings for the top teams in the area along with a roundtable discussing some of the top storylines in Central Georgia football.

This won’t be a ranking of who would beat who on a neutral field but rather based on that team’s success in their respective classifications.

The rankings have been split into GHSA and GIAA.

Consensus GHSA Rankings:

1. Houston County 20

The Bears got a big win over Perry last week. They will remain here til someone proves they can beat them this season. Perry certainly came close.

2. Baldwin 15

First two weeks have been pretty routine. Looks like a contender after wins over Peach and Putnam.

3. Perry 13

They lost but it was in dramatic fashion against one of the best teams in the state. They still have a very real shot at winning a state title.

4. Northside 8

They have two solid wins to start the season. A win over Warner Robins would go a long way in determining just how real this team could be this year.

5. Westside 4

They got into a dogfight with Southwest but managed to pull out the win in the fourth quarter.

Consensus GIAA Rankings:

1. JMA 20

The Trojans are in similar spot to Houston County. Until someone knocks them off the perch, they'll stay here.

2. CFCA 12

The Lancers are 2-0 and after a shutout in week 1, they had to close late in the game in week 2 and showed they were up to task.

3. Stratford 11

The Eagles got themselves a statement win to kickoff their season over Westfield, another team in our top 5. This team should continue to build as the year goes on. Look for them to be a real factor in the state title race.

4. Westfield 5

They took the loss to Stratford but no one said this was going to be smooth sailing for Coach Chad Campbell. They still have looked like a much improved team and Campbell will get them back on track.

4. FPD 5