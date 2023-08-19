Football Friday Night Roundup: Dublin, Westside and ACE grab wins in trio of shutouts

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from around Central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — The first Football Friday Night is in the books.

The first week offered up some big upsets, a couple of nail-biters, and great starts for some teams around Central Georgia.

Here is a look at a roundup of scores and highlights from around Central Georgia:

Game Of the Week

Baldwin 34, Peach County 13

The Braves came to play on Friday night and handed Peach County a loss in head coach Marquis Westbrook’s debut. Micah Welch is one of the best backs in the state and his fingerprints were all over this game as he scored three of the team’s first four touchdowns. Peach fans shouldn’t panic too much though. It is early in the season and they lost to one of the most talented teams in Central Georgia on a night when the Trojans struggled to hang onto the ball. They battled back a couple of times only for Baldwin to answer right back.

Three Stars

Chad Campbell, Westfield Head Coach: Shout out to Coach Campbell for getting his first win as the head coach at Westfield after a successful run at Peach County. They knocked Deerfield-Windsor in overtime on a quarterback sneak.

Houston County Offense: The Bears were as good as advertised. Outside of an opening drive fumble that led to a touchdown for Sumter County, they moved the ball at will. This is going to be a fun team to watch this season. Expect them to average around 40 points per game or better if they continue to execute at this level.

Football on Friday Nights: We have surely missed the lights coming on, the smell of football in the air and the fans' voices filling the stadium cheering on their teams. Soak it in. It will be November before we know it. Opening night is a special time for football fans here in Central Georgia. Buckle up for a fun season and as Marvin James says “LEHGOOOO.”

Scoreboard

Houston County 56, Sumter County 12

CFCA 44, Rock Springs 0

Dublin 64, Wilkinson County 0

Fitzgerald 28, Irwin County 0

Wheeler County 41, GMC 7

Upson-Lee 21, Union Grove 20

Piedmont 13, Trinity Christian 0

Strong Rock 27, Mount de Sales 6

Crisp County 34, Dooly County 0

Macon County 28, Whitefield 0

Baldwin 34, Peach County 13

Veterans 42, Richmond Academy 6

Lee County 26, Warner Robins 19

Bleckley County 10, Dodge County 7 OT

Lamar County 47, Wilcox County 12

Southland 16, Taylor County 8

ACE 53, Crawford County 0

Hancock-Central 30, Glenn Hills 22

Swainsboro 39, Metter 7

Vidalia 8, South Effingham 7

Windsor 60, Holy Spirit 25

Portal 26, Hawkinsville 0

Schley County 61, Tattnall 20

East Laurens 35, Washington-Wilkes 34

Westfield 26, Deerfield-Windsor 23 OT

Jasper County 20, Walnut Grove 18

John Milledge 43, Brentwood 3

Westside 56, Central 0

Jenkins County 41, Treutlen 13

Howard 42, Southwest 6

Rutland 26, Towers 6

What’s Next?

Houston County vs Perry

This is going to be a premier matchup and it is early in the season but fans should come with their popcorn ready. This has the makings of a potential shootout. Look for the offenses to get going early but this may come down to which defense shows up and makes an impact. 13WMAZ will be live there for our Tailgate show.