FFN Roundtable: Which NIL deal would Marvin or Frank want to land? Biggest takeaways from HoCo loss

MACON, Ga. — The high school football season is underway and we have already had some instant classics on Football Friday Night. The team at 13WMAZ gathered around the table to discuss the hot topics heading into week 8. Lehgo!!!

Houston County suffered a loss; how much does that impact them going forward?



Frank: I don't believe I will affect their playoff chances, but they will probably have to beat Thomas County Central to host a home playoff game. Also, my concern with the Bears this season is their ability to stop or even slow down a good team's offense. The Bears' offense is elite, but their defense must improve to make a run come November.



Marvin: Not much unless they allow it too. They played a great game offensively and may have a chance to face them again in the playoffs. Defensively, he was the Achilles in this contest, yielding 322 yards rushing to Junior running back sensation Ousmane Kromah. The Bears will rebound, tighten up and prepare for matchups with rivals Northside and Veterans, as well as defending region champs in Thomas County Central. There is no time for crying over spilled milk; they must continue to get better, and they will!



Connor: The loss only affects HoCo as much as the Bears let it affect them. This team has pulled off some truly remarkable wins to date and has more than enough weapons to pull off a deep playoff run (Antwan Hill, Ricky Johnson, Kale Woodburn, Ryan Taleb, to name a few) and losing to one of the best teams in Georgia is nothing to hang your head about. The Bears' schedule is equally tough going forward, but what they faced against Lee County should prepare them well for the rest of the regular season and beyond.



Justin: They lost to a really good team last week. The impact really comes in the margin for error. It is almost completely gone for the rest of the regular season. A second region loss likely means they'll be heading on the road in the playoffs. It is not that I don't think they can still win a state title from the No. 3 or No. 4 seed, but I think it hurts their odds.

Which game are you most looking forward to this week?



Frank: Bleckley County vs. Dublin inside The Shamrock Bowl. The Irish have had the Royals number for several seasons, with the last Bleckley win coming in 2014 (They haven't played every year since that game). These are two well-coached and proud programs, and it's always a fierce fight when they collide.



Marvin: Howard and Spalding. The Huskies have dropped back-to-back losses with Perry and Baldwin, and now they face another formidable regional foe in Spalding. I'm eager to see the fight out of the Huskies because I have them pinned as a possible playoff team as a 3 or 4 seed.



Connor: We'll be heading to Forsyth for Tailgate13 as Mary Persons takes on Jackson — talk about a great matchup between two teams that don't like each other! But I'll go with another rivalry game back in Macon as Tattnall heads down the road to take on Stratford. These are two teams with a rich history, especially when it comes to games against each other. I was on hand for last year's shootout, which ended in a 33-28 win for Tattnall, but Stratford returned the favor later in the year and ended the Trojans' season with a 55-28 win in the playoffs. Tattnall has won just two games up to now, but their schedule is also as tough as it comes. I'm excited to see how they show up against their crosstown rival Eagles, who are 4-2 on the year.



Justin: The Backyard Brawl. I love that rivalry so much. It is always circled on the calendar for me, and I am excited for another chapter to be written on Friday.

GHSA approved NIL and some reclassification rules; what are your thoughts on these changes coming to high school football in Georgia?



Frank: The NIL is something that had to happen, and I think the proposal is a good one with built-in safeguards. The most controversial feature regarding Reclassification is lumping all of the Private Schools in Class 3A, 2A and A together in the playoffs and having them compete for one state title in each sport. I'll be anxious to see if any of the smaller private schools opt to join forces with the GIAA due to that change.



Marvin: It's early, but the NIL won't have the same impact as college sports. There's no portal, and the rules are supposedly in place to prevent players from following coaches and excessive transferring, so we'll see. The private school reclassifications is a mess. I definitely will reserve further judgment until I can see it play out.

Connor: Education is the name of the game. It's an exciting time in high school athletics, and I'm very interested to see how this changes things for some of our top recruits. At the same time, players, coaches and administrators must educate themselves about what is permitted and how these new NIL laws can positively or negatively impact student-athletes.



Justin: I want to see how NIL shakes out before I drop my opinion on it, but it is really going to come down to making sure everyone is on the same page. I always worry about slippery slopes with things like this. The reclassification thing probably has a more overarching impact, and it will be interesting to see if this does put the GIAA in a better spot going forward if more teams look to leave the GHSA.

Speaking of NIL, we have seen many guys get things based on their names or favorite restaurants in college. Do you have a product you use so much that you would get a deal if you were playing sports right now?



Frank: I'd happily join forces with Dairy Queen, and they could pay me in Blizzards.



Marvin: For me, maybe an energy drink or gummy candy!



Connor: Man, would it not be the coolest thing ever to have an NIL deal with The Bears Den?? It's the best soul food in Macon right there.



Justin: Connor stole my NIL deal idea. I love the Bears Den, but if I can't have them, I will go with one of my other go-to restaurants, Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen. Also, I would gladly be a "Taylor Swift ambassador."