FFN Roundtable: Preseason player of the year, surprise team and who could take home a title

13WMAZ's gather around the table to discuss some of the biggest story lines heading into the first Football Friday Night of the year.

MACON, Ga. — The high school football season is here, and after a long wait, it is finally time for Football Friday Night. The team at 13WMAZ gathered around the table to discuss the hot topics heading into the season. Lehgo!!!

Which team has the best chance of winning a state title this season?

Frank: In the GIAA, I'll take John Milledge until someone figures out a way to beat them; plus, they'll once again play with AAA schools in the playoffs. JT Wall's kids know how to win, which definitely counts come playoff time.

Marvin: I'll take a swing at Peach County. Every year this program has the tools, the potential and the real opportunity to reach the finals. This year is no different. An injection of new leadership with the exact expectations gives the Trojans the best chance. There's a chip on the shoulder of the coaching staff, the players and the fan base. Chad Campbell continued to build on the foundation strongly and left the program in great hands with Marquis Westbrook.

Connor: When talkin' titles, it's tough not to think about Warner Robins. Marquis Westbrook (four straight championship games, two state titles) has moved to Peach County, but I expect little drop-off with a new head coach and former Demon Shane Sams. Warner Robins returns the core group from last season, including quarterback Chase Reese, wide receivers Cam Flowers and Georgia Tech commit Isiah Canion, and a bunch of playmakers on defense, too. Coach Sams knows Demon culture better than anyone, and this group expects to be in Atlanta again this December.

Justin: Give me Northeast. The Raiders have been knocking on the door for some time now. This is finally the year they break through. They have one of the best players in the state at running back with Nick Woodford. He has a legit shot to lead the state in rushing again. They have a lot of talent all over the field, though. They aren't a one-trick pony. He may be the focal point, but Coach Jeremy Wiggins has built a legit force on the Eastside.

Who is your preseason player of the year?

Frank: Nick Woodford dominated in 2022 and could be even better in 2023. He says he's shooting for 3,000 yards on the ground this season, and I wouldn't bet against him.

Marvin: There are several deserving players to mention, but since I can only select one, I'll go with Houston County's Antwann Hill Jr. The junior quarterback threw for more than 3600 yards and 40 touchdowns (the third-best season in HoCo history behind former Georgia QB Jake Fromm) while leading the Bears to a 10-3 record. He returns his four top targets from a year ago, including 1,700-yard rusher Ryan Taleb to help him form balance on offense. I expect more video game numbers from QB1 in his second year of Coach Jeremy Edwards's offensive attack.

Connor: I've got to go with Houston County's QB1, Antwann Hill Jr. HoCo has had its share of decent quarterbacks over the years (Jake Fromm, ever heard of him?), and this season, it's just more of the same. In 2022, Hill threw for 3,663 yards and 40 touchdowns and is one of the state's best football players. He holds more than 25 Division I offers, including the one he picked up from the University of Georgia in eighth grade! HoCo goes where AJ goes, and I can't wait to see what the Bears do this fall.

Justin: Nick Woodford is the obvious choice here. He has the unique ability to take over a football game at the tailback spot. The position has been deemphasized at the pro level, as evidenced by the ongoing struggle for NFL backs to get fair pay. But at the high school level, that is not the case at all. Northeast will go as far as its running back can take them.

What matchup are you most looking forward to this season?

Frank: How about HoCo vs. Perry and Peach County vs. Northside on the same night, August 25, less than 10 miles apart? Bring it!

Marvin: Week 2 - Northside at Peach County. This rivalry will be even more intense due to the major coach swaps on both sides—several coaches, including first-year Northside head coach Ben Bailey the OC at Peach last season. The current OC and DC at Peach in Don Hudson and Rod Harris were mainstays at the NAWF before their latest move. These two teams over the years never disappoint on the gridiron with high energy and hard nose football, but now the added element of coaches wanting this win just as bad as the kids sweeten the pot for me. I'll have my popcorn ready and am excited for a 7:30 pm kick in the Valley!

Connor: August 25: Houston County at Perry. Yes, it's a very early game on the calendar, but it'll also tell where both programs stand. A talented HoCo team will go on the road expecting to win, and for Perry, it'll be one of the most highly anticipated games in recent years at the Panther Pit. Will this year finally be the one for the Panthers to make a run in the playoffs? This matchup could give us some early answers.

Justin: Give me Warner Robins versus... Houston County. Listen, the Warner Robins-Northside game or Northside-Warner Robins game depending on which side of the rivalry you are on, is always the best ticket in town. But Houston County will be an entertaining team this year with Antwann Hill Jr. at quarterback. He is a top 10 QB in the nation. It'll be fun to see him match up against the Demons, who, despite having a new coach at the helm, I expect them still to be a good team, especially on defense.

What story line are you most excited about heading into the season?

Frank: I'm fascinated to see what happens at Northside, Peach County and Warner Robins after all three schools hired new head coaches. The expectations are always high for Eagle, Demon and Trojan fans, and this year will be no exception, especially in the Valley, with two-time state champion Marquis Westbrook now running the show.

Marvin: The coaching carousel with top programs Peach, Northside and Warner Robins is high on my radar. First-year head coach Shane Sams returning to his alma mater in WR Demon country has me wondering if the Demons can return to finals for an unprecedented seven straight times in a row.

Also, the rushing campaign of Northeast junior running back Nick Woodford, I wonder if he can tip 2700 yards and/or 40 touchdowns along with a region title for the Raiders.

Connor: Can Nick Woodford do it again?! Last season we watched one of the best performances in the history of Bibb County athletics, with Northeast's running back breaking the county's all-time rushing record (2,728 yards, 40 touchdowns). He's already planning on breaking his records this year.

Oh yeah, in addition to Woodford, we've also got two more of the state's best running backs to watch this year in Mary Persons' Duke Watson (Louisville) and Baldwin's Micah Welch (Colorado). It will be a year to remember for the boys in the backfield.

Justin: Coach Marquis Westbrook has left the comfort of the Warner Robins Demons to don the Peach County gold. I am excited to see what one of the best coaches in our area can do with the Trojans.

Which team could surprise some people this year?

Frank: FPD went two and nine last season but was in most games into the fourth quarter. Led by dynamic quarterback Jakhari Williams the Vikings will once again put a lot of points on the board, so the key will be whether Head Coach Brett Collier can find a way to slow down opposing offenses.

Marvin: With the addition of transfer quarterback Colter Ginn to the already talented roster of the Perry Panthers improves them to be just as loaded as last season. Coach Kevin Smith will guide his ball club to a fourth straight region title despite losing star dual-threat QB Armar Gordon Jr and ten players on defense. Smith will reload!

Connor: 5A football is no joke, but it could be a year to remember for the Jones County Greyhounds. Second-year quarterback Judd Anderson is now comfortable in the system, and he's got one of the state's best receivers to throw to, Oklahoma commit Zion Ragins.