FFN: The crew gives their picks for the showdown at the MAC and weighs on Anderson's transfer

MACON, Ga. — The high school football season is underway and we have already had some instant classics on Football Friday Night. The team at 13WMAZ gathered around the table to discuss the hot topics heading into week 3. Lehgo!!!

Warner Robins is set to take on Northside this week; what makes this game so special, and who ya got?

Frank: The proximity of the schools and the fact that many of the players on both sides know each other very well makes it unique. I believe Northside wins this time after coming so close one year ago.

Marvin: The game is super special because of the legacy and pageantry. Spans decades and family generations. It will always be the game to watch. Northside enters the favorite as 2-0 but has also been on the losing end of this series for the past six years. The Demons have their hands full. But it will be close, Robins, by 6.

Connor: I've only been in Central Georgia for two years, but even I know how special rivalry week is in Warner Robins. While it is a heated rivalry, this game brings the community together in ways others can't. No matter who you're cheering for on Friday night, they will pack the MAC to cheer on some of our most talented student-athletes. Northside has momentum on its side after two straight wins to open the season -- I'll take the Eagles to win this game for the first time in six years.

Justin: This is one of my favorite games each year. I am from South Bibb. I have lived here my whole life. You grow up hearing about all the legendary matchups just a few exits down the road. Kids have a chance to etch their names alongsides the greats in the rivalry. This game simply means more to folks on both sides of this rivalry. I got my official baptism into covering this game in 2018, and it lived up to the expectations and then some. Give me the Demons to come out on top in a close one.

Who was your top performer in week 2?

Frank: Always a tricky question, but I'll hang my hat on Northside Wide Receiver Keron Milton, who caught four passes for 115 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles win over Peach County.

Marvin: Antwann Hill Junior. It's a guy we could give that title to every week, but again, he continues to make magic happen. The kid threw for five touchdowns in a hostile environment. It was the most packed I've ever seen the Perry Panther Pit in my 24 years covering this area. One of his top targets leaves the game on a stretcher from a hard tackle on the sideline. He never loses poise; he continues to focus and lead his men. He finished 26/40 with 363 yards and the GW touchdown with 39 seconds left to win the game 42-35.

Connor: Westside running back Jessie Bell carried the ball 24 times for 227 yards and two touchdowns in the Noles' big-time 35-28 win over crosstown rival Southwest. Number 7 is set to have a special season for the garnet and gold.

Justin: I hate to double down, but I will agree with Marvin here. Hill led a game-winning drive after leading another drive that felt like a game-winning drive. He is clutch. The whole Houston County team is good from top to bottom, but Hill is the engine that drives him. One word: special.

Perry and Houston County lived up to the billing last week; what did that matchup tell you about those two teams?

Frank: Both of these teams can light up the scoreboard, and the ultimate success of their seasons will depend on how well their defenses can jell come playoff time. Also, I don't know if you could script two wilder, more entertaining games than the Bears and Panthers produced the last two years. Unbelievable!

Marvin: As I mentioned above, the Bears have a leader in Antwann Hill Jr. That combination of Hill and Ricky Johnson is super special as well. (12 catches for 218 yards, 3 TDs)

Perry is still as strong as they were last year; they just came up short. New QB Colter Ginn is not the dual threat that Armar Gordon Jr. was last year, but the kid is efficient. He finished 21-of-39 passing for 349 yards. Dakarai Anderson had eight receptions for 138 yards. Kory Pettigrew had four catches for 125. No panic button pushing for the Panthers just yet.

Connor: It told me both teams are title contenders now, and both will be at the end of the regular season. While HoCo may have made more of the plays down the stretch to win it, you can't deny the talent both of these groups have, and it's going to be so fun to watch what they do all year!

Justin: These are the two best teams in Central Georgia right now. I thought Houston County would pull away as the clear-cut best team in the area, but Perry hung right with them until the end. Both of these teams could win a state championship.

Judd Anderson has transferred to Warner Robins; how does this impact both Jones County and Warner Robins as the 3-star Miami commit makes the swap?

Frank: Jones County will be fine, although they take a hit with their Quarterback depth. His impact at Warner Robins will depend on the health of Chase Reese, who played well in the Demons' first game against Lee County.

Marvin: The sudden shift impacts the Greyhounds more than the Demons. Anderson has controlled most of the snaps with Jones County over the past two seasons. This year, he was sharing a series with Junior Devin Edmonds, and after last week's game vs. Dacula, he was starting to emerge as the primary guy with a six-touchdown night (4 passing, two rushing). So his absence will be felt; however, the dual threat of Edmonds will continue to shine despite depth now at the position.

The Demons Senior QB Chase Reese is coming off injuries and still banged up, so it will be interesting to see how he holds up along with summer transfer Javon Lormond-Harris and Jordan Powell. The Demons also have Isaiah Cainon, who was dubbed a backup and led WR to the state finals last year when Reese was injured in the first round.

It's too early to call for me, but a 6'6 Miami commit obviously helps more than hinders your depth at quarterback. Time will tell sooner rather than later.

Connor: Anderson provides an additional option under center for the Demons along with Chase Reese, who proved himself a season ago with Warner Robins. Jones County will have some work to do in game-planning without Judd, but Devin Edmonds has already established himself more than capable of filling that void. I expect the Demons and Hounds to be just as talented as before the move.

Justin: Anderson adds depth and talent to an already good Warner Robins team. He will have a chance to win the job and could be a key contributor as he gets integrated into the offense. For Jones County, it is a blow to their depth, but they are a good program, and one player will not cause them to sink or swim. I expect them to continue to feed Zion Ragins, which makes Devin Edmonds' job a little easier.

It is college football week 1; what are some Central Georgia players currently playing at that level that you are excited to see this season?

Frank: Obviously, seeing what Javon Bullard will do in a new position this season at Georgia. He's leaving a fantastic legacy in Athens. I'm also interested in how Travion Solomon develops in Year 2 at Mercer. The former Northeast Raider caught one pass in the Bears opening game win over North Alabama.

Marvin: Amarius Mims, Javon Bullard with Georgia, Travion Solomon with Mercer and Justin Harris with FVSU.

Connor: Immediately, I've got to go with Baldwin High School alum and UGA defensive back Javon Bullard, who has become one of the best college football players in the country – on the best college football team! I'm also excited to see what Peach County High School alum Noah Whittington does with No. 15 Oregon. I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Mount de Sales grad and quarterback for my Indiana Hoosiers, Dexter Williams! After going down with a knee injury last season, I'm excited to watch Dexter on his comeback tour with the Hoosiers in 2023. Go IU!