FFN Roundtable: Northeast heating up, HoCo vs Warner Robins and our favorite tailgate foods

MACON, Ga. — The high school football season is underway and we have already had some instant classics on Football Friday Night. The team at 13WMAZ gathered around the table to discuss the hot topics heading into week 6. Lehgo!!!

1. Word Game: Northeast is (blank) after reeling off four straight wins.

Frank: Motivated! Making the playoffs is no longer the goal for this program. Making noise in the playoffs is now the objective, and this team has the tools to make a deep run in November.

Marvin: Northeast is focused after reeling off four straight wins. Last season at this time, the Raiders were 2-2 with losses to MP in a game where weather canceled the second half and to Fitzgerald. This year, they seem more poised to capture a region title.

Connor: Dangerous! I saw ACE being one of the Raiders' biggest tests on the schedule this year, and Northeast easily passed that test. The Eastside's offense has shown they are more than just running back Nick Woodford, making them the most dangerous team in Macon heading into week 6.

Justin: Dare I say… En Fuego. Throwback to the old Dan Patrick catchphrase for this week's word game. These Raiders are on fire and show no signs of cooling off.

2. Houston County vs. Warner Robins: Who ya got? Why?

Frank: Houston County. The Bears are loaded offensively and very difficult to defend. The Demons are still searching for an identity, although last week's mammoth comeback win is a good start. I think HoCo has too much firepower, so they get the win Friday night.

Marvin: The team that appears to be my favorite is undefeated Houston County, and that's because of their offensive power. It is led by Antwann Hill Junior in the air and Ryan Taleb and Amir Thomas in the ground game. Hill has a bevy of receivers: Ricky Johnson, Recordo Tarver and Kale Woodburn, to name a few. It will be the biggest challenge yet for a Warner Robins defense still forming chemistry under first-year head coach Shane Sams.

Connor: Gotta go HoCo, mainly because I'll continue to until they get tripped up. I believe the Bears are the best team in Central Georgia, and it will be pretty tough to bet against them until proven otherwise. Antwann Hill Jr. gets the credit (as he should), but how about the defense?! Take out the big game with Perry, and it's a HoCo defense allowing less than 13 points per game. That said, the Warner Robins offense is their biggest test yet. Two elite quarterbacks with a group of elite weapons – I think this might end up being one of the year's best games, but I'll give the Bears the slight edge.

Justin: Houston County by two scores. I think the Bears are the better team, but this will be one of their tougher tests.

3. Macon County is off to a good start, what has been the story there so far?

Frank: The Bulldogs appear balanced this year on both sides of the ball. They play a tough brand of football and never quit. We'll get a true measuring stick Friday night when they roll into Ellaville to tackle Top-ranked Schley County.

Marvin: Over the years, this has always been the resume of a Dexter Copeland program. Copeland has done it at Jasper, Twiggs, Baldwin and now in Montezuma. His team reflects the toughness of the old ball coach. Even when they manage to lose quality players to graduation, they reload and still make noise when it comes to a playoff run.

Connor: You've got to begin with head coach Dexter Copeland, who's been around the block, and it shows – he knows how to build a team. From there, it comes down to what makes any team good – balance. The Bulldogs average more than 200 rushing yards per game but have seven players on the roster with multiple touchdowns! Just four weeks into the season! Remember, this team was unranked in the preseason but shot up to No. 4 in Class A-2 after a win over Clinch County. It's the biggest game in a long time at Schley County on Friday night, and I can't wait to be there for myself to see it through!

Justin: Dexter Copeland is one heck of a coach. I have a lot of respect for him and the programs he has built over the years. This is par for the course with him.

4. Bleckley County has lost a pair of games in overtime. What do the Royals have to do to get back on track?

Frank: Tough kisses can either make or break a team. The Royals usually always rebound well. Their offense is fine, but the defense has struggled to get off the field the last two weeks against Schley County and West Laurens. How well that side of the ball responds is the key to success.

Marvin: Not panic. Last week's West Laurens was a 4A rival, and Schley was a state football champion and contender the week prior. Everything is under control with head coach Von Lassiter. In the words of Aaron Rogers, "Relaaaaaaaaaax!"

Connor: I can tell you what Von Lassiter is telling his team this week: stay the course! This team lost A TON of talent from last year's group, and with any team that goes through that, there will be some growing pains. No doubt losses in OT always sting, but the Royals have proven they have the mindset, talent and ability to stay in big games late. Keep on keepin' on, and I expect Bleckley County to turn it around in time for region play.

Justin: I don't think they should hit the panic button. They have lost to two good teams in a row. They can bounce back and compete for a region title.

5. Tailgates are a big part of football; we have one every week starting at 5 p.m. on 13WMAZ. What is your go-to tailgate food?

Frank: I'm all in on hot dogs and bratwurst on the grill. Just saying this makes my mouth water.

Marvin: I don't get a chance to tailgate much at games, lol, because I'm always on the go, but when I come up on a grill, you can't go wrong with a well-cooked hotdog, ketchup and mustard on the run of course.

Connor: An impossible question! I want it all! I made some excellent buffalo chicken dip a few weeks ago, and I've been hooked ever since. It's a tailgate food that is versatile protein-rich, with an endless number of vessels to transport that stuff into your face (but give me the Tostitos scoops every time).

Justin: There are many good options, but you can't go wrong with the classic buffalo wing. The real question: drums or flats? And I need to try some of this dip Connor has been making.