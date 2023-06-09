FFN: The crew gives early picks for player of the year and weigh in on Warner Robins rivalry win

The team at 13WMAZ gathered around the table to discuss the hot topics heading into week 4. Lehgo!!!

MACON, Ga. — The high school football season is underway and we have already had some instant classics on Football Friday Night. The team at 13WMAZ gathered around the table to discuss the hot topics heading into week 4. Lehgo!!!

1. Warner Robins should be (blank) after its performance last Friday?

Frank: Happy! They won a game that easily could have gone the other way versus their arch-rival.

Marvin: Encouraged. An injured Chase Reese (senior starting QB) had limited movement and success Friday but was substituted by incoming transfer Judd Anderson, who sparked a comeback for the Demons, who were trailing 21-5 before rallying to a 39-35 win over cross-town rival Northside. Anderson is heating up this season. In his final game with Jones County vs. Dacula (August 25), The junior 3-star put up great numbers. He was 10-15 for 175 TDs, four passing TDs, and two rushing TDs. He followed that performance with a debut that will be discussed for a long time. He was 14-22, 175 yards, two passing TDs and an INT. This week, Demons travel to Valdosta to face the wildcats. With Anderson taking reps, the Demons should be “encouraged.”

Connor: Inspired. There’s no shame in going on the road and losing to a talented Lee County team, but especially after having a week off, bouncing back with the win against Northside was huge for the Demons. Warner Robins can hurt you in more ways than one, and I’m excited to see how quarterback Judd Anderson fits into the equation going forward.

Justin: Mahomesian. Yup. We are officially making up words for what the Demons managed to accomplish against Northside. They were down. They seemed out of it. But they managed to pull off a playground football-type comeback to beat the Eagles, similar to the style Patrick Mahomes plays. Mahomes is at his best when he improvises and comes up with plays on the fly. Warner Robins did a good bit of that last Friday night with the multiple special teams plays that changed the tide of the game, along with the backup QB coming in to win the game. Alabamian may be the better word; sorry to my fellow Georgia fans.

2. Coming into the season, Northeast was one of our picks to do well. But the other Bibb County teams have looked impressive through the first few weeks. Which team has the best chance to surprise some folks in region play?

Frank: Westside, Howard and ACE are off to solid starts. The Seminoles should be 4-0 heading into a matchup with Perry on September 29. Howard has looked strong on offense and defense, and ACE has shown the ability to light up the scoreboard again. Which of these three can develop a solid defense will be the team with the best chance to surprise some folks in region play.

Marvin: I like the balance of the Howard Huskies and Westside Seminoles. With explosive offenses that score at will and a stout, hard-hitting defense, I feel good about Coach Paul Carrol and Spoon Risper’s chances, not to mention their season finale matchup in November.

Connor: Do not sleep on the Westside Seminoles! Coach Spoon Risper has got his guys heading in the right direction (again) this year at 3-0, but the Noles have also impressed me in all three phases of the game through those first three wins. Quarterback Paul Risper has serious weapons in his brother Silas and Quavo Marshall; running backs Kadiphius Iverson and Jessie Bell are two of the best in Central Georgia, and even the special teams are swarming! Tony Mathis blocked two punts last Friday against Morrow, and both were returned for touchdowns! I expect the Noles to get to 4-0 on Friday night against Rutland.

Justin: Give me Southwest. I love the talent they have on offense. They lost a couple of games to open the season against Howard and Westside, but last week, they took the top off the defense. Chase Dupree is the real deal.

3. What game are you most excited about heading into this week?

Frank: Perry at Veterans. The Panthers are good, again, and this week, they run into a Veterans team coming off a bye week after two straight wins to open the season. The game allows Warhawk fans to see where the team stands against strong competition. The Panthers will look to continue fine-tuning an offense that looks scary good.

Marvin: Peach vs. Jones. I’m curious to see which one of these stellar programs notches their first win of the season. Both teams are talented and are anxious to snap their losing streaks in 2023.

Connor: Give me the bigtime GIAA matchup between Mount de Sales and defending state champ St. Anne-Pacelli! Pacelli is off to a solid start, and the Cavs are still looking for their first win in 2023 – can they pull off the upset on Friday night in Macon? Another one I’ve got my eye on is Peach County at Jones County – a couple of teams both need a win, and only one of them will come out on top this week.

Justin: Peach vs. Jones for me as well. These two programs have been really good the last few years but have gotten off to slow starts this season. It will be interesting to see which team can grab the win and perhaps some momentum.

4. Through the first few weeks, which player has your nod for player of the year?

Frank: Antwann Hill Jr. has been almost flawless in leading Houston County to a 3-0 start. The junior quarterback has taken another leap forward in his development and his willingness to work hard to keep getting better is why he is one of the most high-profile 11th-grade recruits in the country.

Marvin: Antwann Hill Junior continues to impress with another offensive performance of 7 touchdowns or greater. He spreads the ball to 5-6 receivers and two durable scatbacks. He is nearing 1,000 yards passing in just his first three games alone.

Connor: Man… so early and so many good players. It’s a tossup between Baldwin running back Micah Welch and Houston County quarterback Antwann Hill Jr. Both find ways to positively impact the offense whenever they’re on the field – I can’t wait to see what they do the rest of the way.

Justin: I will also Antwann Hill Jr. He has been the best player on the best team. I think he is just getting started, too.

5. John Milledge and Houston County have been the top two teams in GIAA and GHSA this season. What are their biggest challenges ahead of them this season?

Frank: John Milledge has been dominant in two early season wins, which is unsurprising for a team with 52 straight wins. Back-to-back games down the road with Pinewood and Stratford should test the Trojans, but it remains to be seen whether anyone can beat them. I don’t see any GIAA AAA team capable of beating the Trojans in the State Playoffs.

Houston County faces several tough tests ahead including matchups against Warner Robins, Lee County, Northside and Thomas County Central in a four week stretch. How they fare and, in particular, how their defense plays against that gauntlet will spotlight if this band of Bears can make a big push for a state title

Marvin: Once region play starts for Houston County, their competition will be more challenging with Northside, Lee County and Thomas County Central. Not to mention in the playoffs with programs Gainesville and Langston Hughes.

JMA’s biggest challenge is complacency. Coach JT Wall has done an outstanding job keeping the Trojans focused during this 50-game winning streak and four-peat state championship wave as long as the players remain hungry and disciplined. I believe a 5th ring for the thumb is eminent.

Connor: For John Milledge, it’ll be a matter of when that school-record 52-game win streak finally ends – though I don’t see it happening soon! I’ll be looking to see how the Trojans respond and put the records behind them as they contend for a fifth straight state title. For Houston County, the Bears’ tough schedule will undoubtedly prepare them for a deep run in the state playoffs. Still, everyone’s eyes have got to be on that September 22nd matchup with Warner Robins – tons of playmakers, tons of firepower and a game that I see definitely coming down to the wire in the fourth quarter.