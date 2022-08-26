FFN Roundup: Houston County pulls out the win in thriller over Perry, Northside tops Peach County

Catch up on the scores and highlights right here!

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — The high school football season in Central Georgia is just getting started. The second week of the season is in the books.

There were plenty of upsets, close calls, and blowout wins to go around on Friday night, including a crazy finish between two of the top offenses in Central Georgia.

BEST GAME

Houston County 57, Perry 56

Perry raced out to an early lead before the Bears stormed back in the second half. But the game went back and forth to the final seconds of the game.

It looked as though Perry had put the finishing touches on a signature win when quarterback Amar Gordon hit Dakarai Anderson on a 67-yard touchdown pass.

The Panther's defense came up with a big stop on the next drive but couldn't run out the clock giving Antwann Hill and the Bears just enough time to go down the field for the score.

Houston County went for two and the win following the score. But then, they pulled out a trick play, a version of the Philly Special, to give them a nail-biter of a win.

In our roundtable this week, this game was picked as the one to watch by both Frank and Marvin; it more than lived up to the hype.

THREE STARS

Antwann Hill, Houston County and Amar Gordon, Perry: These two quarterbacks put together one of the best duals Central Georgia has seen in a long time. These two special talents will likely be featured in this section more this season. While Hill got the win, Gordon proved that this Perry team can compete with anyone in the state.

Keondre Glover, Stratford running back: Glover led Stratford to a blowout win in head coach Chance Jones' homecoming to Westfield. Glover finished with three total touchdowns and 200 yards from scrimmage. He is one of the most electric players in Central Georgia and could be the key to Stratford's success this season.

Rutland High School: Everyone should be on alert as this storm is strengthening. The Hurricanes are sitting at 2-0 for the first time since 2013. Rutland pulled off a big win over Hawkinsville to follow up the win over Towers last week. As a proud Rutland graduate, it is great to see this program trending in the right direction under head coach Jamarcus Johnson.

Scoreboard

Westside 55, Southwest 19

Covenant 40, Crisp Academy 0

John Milledge 48, Lamar School 7

Westlake 36, Crisp County 14

Stratford 39, Westfield 17

Fitzgerald 57, Turner County 6

Swainsboro 42, Washington County 0

ACE 29, GMC 15

Vidalia 48, Beach 0

West Laurens 14, Dodge County 12

Pierce County 56, Jeff Davis 17

Jasper County 18, Pike County 6

Bleckley County 46, Wilcox County 14

Jones County 35, Dacula 14

Telfair County 35, Lanier County 20

Jones County 35, Dacula 14

Mount de Sales 23, Brentwood 13

Tattnall 27, St. Anne-Pacelli 23

Taylor County 28, Crawford County 7

Putnam County 23, Baldwin 14

Toombs County 21, Wheeler County 0

Rutland 35, Hawkinsville 29

Northside 35, Peach County 7

Gatewood 50, Trinity-Dublin 29

Harlem 26, Hancock-Central 0

Bryan County 56,Treutlen 0

CFCA 34, Southwest Georgia 6

Lamar County 21, Upson-Lee 20

Gatewood 50, Trinity-Dublin 29

Howard 46, Central 19

Veterans 49, Griffin 31

Mary Persons 41, Spalding 28

Clinch County 24, Macon County 20

Johnson County 27, Jenkins County 14

Irwin County 48, Jenkins County 14

What's Next?

It is time. Northside versus Warner Robins, Warner Robins versus Northside, whatever you want to call it, this is the best rivalry in Central Georgia and arguably in the state.

The environment at this game is special, and it looks like it could be a competitive game for the first time in a couple of years, as Warner Robins has owned the Eagles lately.

This one is worth going to just for the tailgates, trash talk and to support the great players and coaches on both sides.