Football Friday Night Roundup: Houston County outlasts Perry in a thriller, Northside stays unbeaten

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from around Central Georgia.

The second week offered up some big upsets, a couple of nail-biters, and great starts for some teams around Central Georgia.

Game Of the Week

Houston County 42, Perry 35

The Bears went up 34-28 with around 2 minutes to play but it looked as though a missed extra point might doom them after the Panthers took the lead on a kickoff return on the ensuing play. But A.J Hill Jr. engineered a game-winning drive with a two-point conversion for some additional cushion. This rivalry is becoming one of the best in Central Georgia. The last two seasons they have had a game of the year candidate. They are two well-coached and very talented teams so these matchups should be good for a while.

Three Stars

A.J Hill, Houston County QB: Look the stats continue to speak for themselves but this is more about the game-winning drive. He likely thought he had given his team the win with the touchdown to put them up 34-28 but a quick score for Perry required another touchdown drive and he delivered.

ACE: Coach Hatcher has this offense AND defense humming already. This team has a legit chance to make the playoffs if they can continue to build momentum in non-region play and snag a few wins over their region rivals.

Northside: This game felt like it had a trap feel to it. The Eagles were coming off a win in a showcase game at Mercer against a tough Jones County team, their matchup with rival Warner Robins is a week away and they were facing off against a hungry Peach team with a new coach that has had their number in recent years in Marquis Westbrook. But they were more than up for the task as they handed the Trojans a loss in a dominating performance.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Houston County 42, Perry 35

Fitzgerald 43 , Turner County 19

Pierce County 41, Jeff Davis 0

Vidalia 61, Beach 0

Macon County 22, Clinch County 19

ACE 48, GMC 0

Veterans 35, Griffin 0

Upson-Lee 38, Lamar County 7

Northside 28, Peach County 17

Toombs County 49, Wheeler County 6

Taylor County 31, Crawford County 0

Bleckley County 34, Wilcox County 20

Brentwood 28, Mount de Sales 13

St. Anne Pacelli 50, Tattnall 35

Swainsboro 46, Washington County 6

Jasper County 42, Pike County 6

Jones County 37, Dacula 19

Dodge County 20, West Laurens 10

Stratford 35, Westfield 13

CFCA 20, Southwest Georgia 18

Gatewood 35, Trinity-Dublin 0

Irwin County 32, Dooly County 20

Baldwin 33, Putnam County 13

Westover 30, Sumter County 18

Jenkins County 28, Johnson County 26

Westlake 50, Crisp County 12

Twiggs County 44, Portal 0

Lovejoy 37, Jackson 0

Bryan County 45, Treutlen 0

Harlem 48, Hancock Central 12

Terrell 20, Piedmont 9

Warren County 53, Montgomery County 28

Spalding 28, Mary Persons 14

What’s Next?

Warner Robins vs Northside or Northside vs Warner Robins.

Listen it really DOES matter what you call it if you are fan of either of these teams but from the outside what you call it is the hottest ticket in town. This is one of the best matchups not only in Central Georgia but in the entire state. It has so much history and tradition. These two simply don’t like each other and it is similar to the Georgia-Florida rivalry in that the season is largely considered a success as long as you win this game. This also may be the first time in a while where it appears that Northside may actually have the advantage. Tailgate 13 will be live from this one.

