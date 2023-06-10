FFN Roundup: Houston County bounces back with win over Northside, ACE blanks Central

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from around Central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — The eighth week of Football Friday Night is in the books. This week offered up some big upsets, a couple of nail-biters, and a showdown with Houston County and Northside.

Here is a look at a roundup of scores and highlights from around Central Georgia:

Game Of the Week

Houston County 42, Northside 14

Fresh off their first loss of the season, the Bears got off to a slow start against Northside. But as the game went on it seemed Houston County got back into the swing of things. The defense gave up a couple of scores early but responded by not letting another score through the rest of the game. It was good to see Houston County respond to adversity in a good way.

Three Stars

Duke Watson, Mary Persons running back: Another week, another standout performance from the back up in Monroe County. Watson always runs with a chip on his shoulder and it was no different against Jackson. The Bulldogs took home the big win in the Backyard Brawl.

Ahmad Gordon, Perry running back: Speaking of top backs in the area, Gordon had at least four rushing downs in the win over Griffin. The running back position is one of the deepest in Central Georgia.

Tattnall: They came into their game against Stratford in need of a win and in the rivalry game they got exactly what the doctor ordered. This was the type of win that can turn a season around and with the Trojans still sitting under .500, I think that is exactly what is going to happen.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Houston County 42, Northside 14

Wilkinson County 47, GMC 0

Vidalia 29, Tattnall County 7

Perry 41, Griffin 7

Telfair County 29, Wilcox County 15

ACE 48, Central 0

Warner Robins 27, Union Grove 14

Bacon County 9, Johnson County 0

Glascock County 47, Twiggs County 6

Westside 27, West Laurens 21

Mary Persons 49, Jackson 0

Upson-Lee 47, Pike County 0

Jones County 48, Ola 17

Washington County 21, Westside (Augusta) 13

Bleckley County 42, Dublin 28

Heard County 56, Crawford County 22

FPD 30, Mount de Sales 6

Tattnall 34, Stratford 7

St. Andrews 42, Trinity Christian 0

Spencer 50, Southwest 16

Northeast 42, Kendrick 6

Jeff Davis 17, Dodge County 14

Sumter County 45, Berrien 14

Lee County 56, Veterans 16

Hawkinsville 33, Wheeler County 27 (OT)

Spalding 42, Howard 34

Fitzgerald 42, Worth County 20

Springwood (Alabama) 22, Windsor 20

Dooly County 26, Treutlen 12

Putnam County 52, Glenn Hills 8

Strong Rock 31, Westfield 26

Edmund Burke 35, Brentwood 6

Rutland wins by forfeit over Jordan

Jasper County 39, East Laurens 32

WHAT’S NEXT?

Baldwin at Perry

The Panthers and the Braves have been one of the biggest showdowns the last two seasons in their region. Even if the region title isn’t technically on the line, you have to think that the winner of this game is likely to come out as the favorite to win the region. Regardless, this one has big playoff implications on the line.