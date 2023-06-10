FFN Roundup: Houston County bounces back with win over Northside, ACE blanks Central

MACON, Ga. — The eighth week of Football Friday Night is in the books. This week offered up some big upsets, a couple of nail-biters, and a showdown with Houston County and Northside.
Here is a look at a roundup of scores and highlights from around Central Georgia:
Game Of the Week
Houston County 42, Northside 14
Fresh off their first loss of the season, the Bears got off to a slow start against Northside. But as the game went on it seemed Houston County got back into the swing of things. The defense gave up a couple of scores early but responded by not letting another score through the rest of the game. It was good to see Houston County respond to adversity in a good way.
Three Stars
Duke Watson, Mary Persons running back: Another week, another standout performance from the back up in Monroe County. Watson always runs with a chip on his shoulder and it was no different against Jackson. The Bulldogs took home the big win in the Backyard Brawl.
Ahmad Gordon, Perry running back: Speaking of top backs in the area, Gordon had at least four rushing downs in the win over Griffin. The running back position is one of the deepest in Central Georgia.
Tattnall: They came into their game against Stratford in need of a win and in the rivalry game they got exactly what the doctor ordered. This was the type of win that can turn a season around and with the Trojans still sitting under .500, I think that is exactly what is going to happen.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
- Houston County 42, Northside 14
- Wilkinson County 47, GMC 0
- Vidalia 29, Tattnall County 7
- Perry 41, Griffin 7
- Telfair County 29, Wilcox County 15
- ACE 48, Central 0
- Warner Robins 27, Union Grove 14
- Bacon County 9, Johnson County 0
- Glascock County 47, Twiggs County 6
- Westside 27, West Laurens 21
- Mary Persons 49, Jackson 0
- Upson-Lee 47, Pike County 0
- Jones County 48, Ola 17
- Washington County 21, Westside (Augusta) 13
- Bleckley County 42, Dublin 28
- Heard County 56, Crawford County 22
- FPD 30, Mount de Sales 6
- Tattnall 34, Stratford 7
- St. Andrews 42, Trinity Christian 0
- Spencer 50, Southwest 16
- Northeast 42, Kendrick 6
- Jeff Davis 17, Dodge County 14
- Sumter County 45, Berrien 14
- Lee County 56, Veterans 16
- Hawkinsville 33, Wheeler County 27 (OT)
- Spalding 42, Howard 34
- Fitzgerald 42, Worth County 20
- Springwood (Alabama) 22, Windsor 20
- Dooly County 26, Treutlen 12
- Putnam County 52, Glenn Hills 8
- Strong Rock 31, Westfield 26
- Edmund Burke 35, Brentwood 6
- Rutland wins by forfeit over Jordan
- Jasper County 39, East Laurens 32
WHAT’S NEXT?
Baldwin at Perry
The Panthers and the Braves have been one of the biggest showdowns the last two seasons in their region. Even if the region title isn’t technically on the line, you have to think that the winner of this game is likely to come out as the favorite to win the region. Regardless, this one has big playoff implications on the line.
FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT
