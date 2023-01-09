Central Georgia High School Football Roundup: Warner Robins stuns Northside in comeback win

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from around Central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — The third week of Football Friday Night is in the books. The third week offered up some big upsets, a couple of nail-biters, and one of the best rivalries in high school sports.

Here is a look at a roundup of scores and highlights from around Central Georgia:

Game Of the Week

Warner Robins 39, Northside 35

The Demons were on the ropes as the Eagles led big heading into the second half. But Jones County transfer Judd Anderson came into the game and delivered in a big way. He threw for over 175 yards and a pair of scores, leading the Demons to a second-half comeback for the ages and etching himself in the history books of this historic rivalry just days after getting to the school. Perhaps we underrated the potential impact in our weekly roundtable, as he looked poised in the second half and should get a chance to win the starting job following the comeback.

Three Stars

Warner Robins coaching staff: It takes some guts to insert a player who has only been with the team for a handful of days into one of the year's biggest games. Anderson has shown that he is a competent quarterback during his stint at Jones County and is heading to Miami for a reason. But the belief in him paid big and immediate dividends for the Demons.

Northeast: The Raiders upset the number 1 team in the AA classification with a 27-20 win over Fitzgerald. They bounced back from the loss to Mary Persons in the opener by putting together one of the biggest wins in program history. This team is legit, and they proved on Friday night that they have what it takes to win a state title. Oh, and running back Nick Woodford found a new way to get into the endzone as he contributed a passing touchdown.

Chase Dupree, Southwest QB: The kid has an absolute cannon for an arm. He has the potential to be something special, as he is just a sophomore. His dad, Joe Dupree, was a good quarterback back in his day at Southwest, and now he gets to coach his son for his alma mater. Dad has a lot to be proud of with that impressive performance on Friday night.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Warner Robins 39, Northside 35

Northeast 27, Fitzgerald 20

Houston County 55, West Laurens 14

Perry 54, Jones County 21

Hawkinsville 51, Claxton 7

Stratford 57, Riverside Military 14

Wilkinson County 30, Crawford County 6

Ware County 48, Baldwin 20

Upson-Lee 41, Worth County 7

Jenkins County 48, East Laurens 20

Oconee County 51, Putnam County 14

Vidalia 29, Pinewood Christian 22

Ace 55, Pataula 8

Long County 38, Treutlen County 0

Southwest 54, Pike County 7

Mary Persons 23, Trinity Christian 20

Westside 26, Morrow 6

Washington County 27, Dodge County 23

Dublin 33, Lamar County 28

Southland 14, Westfield 7

Tattnall 54, Athens Christian 14

Gatewood 62, Augusta Prep 6

CFCA 28, Tiftarea 28

Taylor County 28, Montgomery County 21

FPD 47, Brookstone 28

Brentwood 28, GMC 13

Schley County 30, Early County 0

Telfair County 42, Atkinson County 6

Crisp County 15, Lovejoy 14

Ola 44, Jackson 7

Swainsboro 32, Jeff Davis 0

Morgan County 35, Jasper County 0

Bryan County 20, Wheeler County 0

Greene County 43, Hancock-Central 6

Johnson County 15, Warren County 8

Westminster 51, Windsor 30

Macon County 28, Dooly County 0

WHAT’S NEXT?

Jones County vs Peach County

Both of these teams are searching for answers after getting off to a slow start to the season. This will be a fun matchup between two teams in recent years that have shown they can flip the switch on any given Friday night. Look for this to be a fun game.