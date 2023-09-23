Central Georgia High School Football Roundup: Houston County rolls over Warner Robins

MACON, Ga. — The sixth week of Football Friday Night is in the books. This week offered up some big upsets, a couple of nail-biters, and a pair of rivals squaring off in Houston County.
Here is a look at a roundup of scores and highlights from around Central Georgia:
Game Of the Week
Houston County 41, Warner Robins 7
The Warner Robins Demons have been a dominant force in high school football over the last few years but the Houston County Bears have now won two in a row in the series. The offense for the Bears has been great all season but the defense showed up and showed out against the Demons.
Three Stars
Marquis Westbrook, Peach County Head Coach: Congratulations to Coach Westbrook on his first win as a Trojan. He is one of the best coaches in the area and it is good to see him grab a win this week.
FPD: On a night when the GIAA teams from the area struggled, FPD put together a convincing win over Mount Pisgah. The Vikings are the real deal and will make a run at a title this year if they continue to play at this level.
Crawford County: They got a big win over Twiggs County and took home our Play of the Week. Great week for Crawford County.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
- Houston County 41, Warner Robins 7
- Perry 41, Howard 0
- Brookstone 20, Stratford 14
- Mary Persons 55, Columbus 0
- FPD 42, Mount Pisgah 0
- Griffin 44, West Laurens 27
- Portal 31, Wilkinson County 8
- Treutlen 38, Montgomery County 7
- Lamar County 19, Social Circle 7
- Taylor County 56, Central-Talbotton 6
- Upson-Lee 54, Mount Zion-Jonesboro 0
- Piedmont 14, CFCA 7
- Wilcox County 44, Terrell County 6
- Schley County 34, Macon County 7
- Telfair County 16, Bryan County 7
- Crawford County 27, Twiggs County 14
- Crisp County 20, Northside 16
- ECI 15, Johnson County 7
- Peach County 47, Hardaway 6
- St. Anne-Pacelli 35, Gatewood 0
- Spalding 34, Baldwin 0
- Fitzgerald 36, Dodge County 7
- Northgate 35, Veterans 14
- Putnam County 42, Josey 0
- Pinewood 42, Mount de Sales 20
- Washington-Wilkes 45, Hancock Central 0
- John Milledge 62, Brookwood 28
- Briarwood 35, Trinity-Dublin 7
- Sandy Creek 46, Jackson 14
- Windsor 34, John Hancock 18
- George Walton 28, Brentwood 12
- Thomson 57, Washington 29
- Bleckley County 43, Pelham 21
- Spencer 26, Rutland 7
- Kendrick 12, Central 8
- Northeast 48, Southwest 8
- Vidalia 29, Windsor-Forest 6
WHAT’S NEXT?
Houston County vs Lee County
The Bears will face one of the toughest tests to date. This might be a good measuring stick for where this team will be come playoff time. A win would be quite the statement and could signal that they are ready to compete for a state championship. A loss wouldn’t be the end of the world but would need to make some adjustments going forward.