Central Georgia High School Football Roundup: Houston County rolls over Warner Robins

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from around Central Georgia.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — The sixth week of Football Friday Night is in the books. This week offered up some big upsets, a couple of nail-biters, and a pair of rivals squaring off in Houston County.

Here is a look at a roundup of scores and highlights from around Central Georgia:

Game Of the Week

Houston County 41, Warner Robins 7

The Warner Robins Demons have been a dominant force in high school football over the last few years but the Houston County Bears have now won two in a row in the series. The offense for the Bears has been great all season but the defense showed up and showed out against the Demons.

Three Stars

Marquis Westbrook, Peach County Head Coach: Congratulations to Coach Westbrook on his first win as a Trojan. He is one of the best coaches in the area and it is good to see him grab a win this week.

FPD: On a night when the GIAA teams from the area struggled, FPD put together a convincing win over Mount Pisgah. The Vikings are the real deal and will make a run at a title this year if they continue to play at this level.

Crawford County: They got a big win over Twiggs County and took home our Play of the Week. Great week for Crawford County.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Houston County 41, Warner Robins 7

Perry 41, Howard 0

Brookstone 20, Stratford 14

Mary Persons 55, Columbus 0

FPD 42, Mount Pisgah 0

Griffin 44, West Laurens 27

Portal 31, Wilkinson County 8

Treutlen 38, Montgomery County 7

Lamar County 19, Social Circle 7

Taylor County 56, Central-Talbotton 6

Upson-Lee 54, Mount Zion-Jonesboro 0

Piedmont 14, CFCA 7

Wilcox County 44, Terrell County 6

Schley County 34, Macon County 7

Telfair County 16, Bryan County 7

Crawford County 27, Twiggs County 14

Crisp County 20, Northside 16

ECI 15, Johnson County 7

Peach County 47, Hardaway 6

St. Anne-Pacelli 35, Gatewood 0

Spalding 34, Baldwin 0

Fitzgerald 36, Dodge County 7

Northgate 35, Veterans 14

Putnam County 42, Josey 0

Pinewood 42, Mount de Sales 20

Washington-Wilkes 45, Hancock Central 0

John Milledge 62, Brookwood 28

Briarwood 35, Trinity-Dublin 7

Sandy Creek 46, Jackson 14

Windsor 34, John Hancock 18

George Walton 28, Brentwood 12

Thomson 57, Washington 29

Bleckley County 43, Pelham 21

Spencer 26, Rutland 7

Kendrick 12, Central 8

Northeast 48, Southwest 8

Vidalia 29, Windsor-Forest 6

WHAT’S NEXT?

Houston County vs Lee County

The Bears will face one of the toughest tests to date. This might be a good measuring stick for where this team will be come playoff time. A win would be quite the statement and could signal that they are ready to compete for a state championship. A loss wouldn’t be the end of the world but would need to make some adjustments going forward.