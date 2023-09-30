FFN Roundup: Northeast, Perry and Mary Persons grab big wins as Houston County takes first loss

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from around Central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — The seventh week of Football Friday Night is in the books. This week offered up some big upsets, a couple of nail-biters, and a showdown with Houston County and Lee County.

Here is a look at a roundup of scores and highlights from around Central Georgia:

Game Of the Week

Lee County 44, Houston County 35

The Bears rolled into this one undefeated and ready to get into the driver’s seat for the region title. For nearly four quarters it looked like they would do just that. But instead, Lee County staged a comeback and took home the win as the defense forced a couple turnovers late and even got a safety to seal the win on the final drive of the game.

Three Stars

Duke Watson, Mary Persons running back: Watson is the motor that keeps this offense going. He had at least four scores on the night and helped them knock off a good Prince Avenue team.

Perry Special Teams: It seems like nearly every week we see a kickoff return for the Panthers. They obviously have an electric kick returner in Dakarai Anderson but beyond that they block really well and open up lanes for him to make an impact. This could be a big weapon for them come playoff time.

Northeast offense: Nick Woodford didn’t play much in this one so it was nice to see the offense continue to click with him on the sidelines getting a much needed rest after the Raiders got up early. This could prove to be some valuable lessons that the team is learning just in case a team in the playoffs manages to slow down their star back.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Northeast 57, Central 0

Dublin 41, Charlton County 7

Bacon County 42, East Laurens 8

Southwest 39, Rutland 35

ACE 49. Kendrick 0

Thomas County Central 52, Veterans 0

Crisp County 38, Dougherty 12

Cook 40, Sumter County 14

Warner Robins 28, Ola 27

Lamar County 46, Pike County 0

Perry 55, Westside 14

Mary Persons 42, Prince Avenue 28

Tattnall 41, Frederica 13

Stratford 29, Deerfield-Windsor 0

Commerce 28, FPD 14

Bleckley County 49, Westfield 13

Toombs County 42, Brantley County 0

Wilcox County 39, Treutlen 36

Baldwin 20, Howard 19

Jones County 48, Eagle's Landing 15

Trinity-Dublin 24, Fullington 14

Worth County 40, Dodge County 34 2OT

John Milledge 49, Pinewood 33

Johnson County 47, GMC 16

Hancock-Central 14, Glascock County 7

Peach County 36, Carver (Atlanta) 19

Northside 35, Tift County 34 OT

Putnam County 28, Westside (Augusta) 1

Taylor County 14, Greenville 0

Telfair County 35, Hawkinsville 13

Manchester 18, Macon County 7

Wilkinson County 49, Twiggs County 0

Gatewood 35, CFCA 27

Dooly County 21, Wheeler County 17

Schley County 56, Chattahoochee County 7

Briarwood 35, Brentwood 27

Laney 37, Washington County 26

Douglass (Atlanta) 17, Jackson 6

Swainsboro 26, Irwin County 0

Bryan County 42, Montgomery County 0

WHAT’S NEXT?

Mary Persons vs Jackson

It is the Backyard Brawl folks! This is one of the best rivalries in Central Georgia. Each year this one is a game I personally circle as my first experience at this rivalry was a couple years ago when Jackson took a commanding lead only for Mary Persons to storm back in dramatic fashion to grab the win.