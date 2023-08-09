Central Georgia High School Football Roundup: Perry wins thriller over Veterans and other highlights

MACON, Ga. — The fourth week of Football Friday Night is in the books. This week offered up some big upsets, a couple of nail-biters, and one of the best shootouts in recent memory.
Here is a look at a roundup of scores and highlights from around Central Georgia:
Game Of the Week
Perry 49, Veterans 41
This game had it all and then some. The Warhawks took the lead late, but Perry stormed back to go up 42-41 before Ahmad Gordon sealed the victory with a touchdown with a little over a minute left in the game. It spoiled one heck of a performance from Veterans’ wide receiver Preston Bird. Veterans showed that they have a great team but on Friday night, the Panthers managed to hang on for another impressive victory.
Three Stars
Preston Bird, Veterans WR: Bird was indeed the word despite the loss for Veterans. Bird scored six touchdowns. That is six touchdowns. Just an unreal performance.
Brian Nelson, Mary Persons Head Coach: Congratulations to Coach Nelson on his 100th victory at Mary Persons. The Bulldogs head coach notched the milestone win with a 35-14 victory over Haralson County.
Northeast: The Road Raiders pulled off another big win on the road. Last week, they knocked off the top team in their classification in Fitzgerald and followed that up with a victory over Carver in Columbus. This team has state title aspirations and if they continue to play this way there is a real chance they pull it off.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
- ACE 54, Jordan 0
- Houston County 56, Locust Grove 12
- Northeast 25, Carver 18
- Westside 49, Rutland 35
- John Milledge 34, George Walton 7
- Bowdon 40, Tattnall 13
- East Laurens 24, Richmond Academy 17
- ECI 10, Dublin 7
- Mary Persons 35, Haralson County 14
- Madison County 30, Fitzgerald 16
- Worth County 49, Central
- West Laurens 24, Vidalia 21
- Harris County 27, Howard 19
- Swainsboro 11, Dodge County 7
- Wilcox County 43, Pelham 21
- Perry 49, Veterans 41
- Jones County 48, Peach County 21
- Telfair County 28, Miller County 14
- Greene County 41, Wilkinson County 6
- CFCA 31, Crawford County 29
- Lamar County 17, Manchester 14
- Stratford 45, Brookwood 26
- Westfield 37, Tiftarea 35
- Washington-Wilkes 47, GMC 14
- Hawkinsville 41, Marion County 40
- LaGrange 42, Upson-Lee 7
- Valdosta 45, Warner Robins 12
- Baldwin County 21, Washington County 10
- Windsor 54, Covenant 0
- Gatewood 20, Southland 13
- Central-Talbotton 14, Twiggs County 6
- Schley County 48, Bleckley County 42
- FPD 44, Laney 44
- St. Anne-Pacelli 48, Mount de Sales 7
- Brentwood 34, Thomas Jefferson 16
- Putnam County 24, Jasper County 17
- Wheeler County 40, Montgomery County 14
Sumter County 24, Crisp County 15
Jackson 38, Union Grove 20
WHAT’S NEXT?
Northeast vs ACE
ACE comes into this game undefeated. Northeast is riding a big wave of momentum with wins over Fitzgerald and Carver. Last season, the Raiders took this one 47-21 on the road against ACE. This year, ACE is out for revenge and will be looking to put a dent in the Raiders region title hopes right out of the gate. Northeast can’t get ahead of itself and will need to handle each game to set itself up with a No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT
