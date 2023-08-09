x
Central Georgia High School Football Roundup: Perry wins thriller over Veterans and other highlights

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from around Central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — The fourth week of Football Friday Night is in the books. This week offered up some big upsets, a couple of nail-biters, and one of the best shootouts in recent memory. 

Here is a look at a roundup of scores and highlights from around Central Georgia:

Game Of the Week

Perry 49, Veterans 41

This game had it all and then some. The Warhawks took the lead late, but Perry stormed back to go up 42-41 before Ahmad Gordon sealed the victory with a touchdown with a little over a minute left in the game. It spoiled one heck of a performance from Veterans’ wide receiver Preston Bird. Veterans showed that they have a great team but on Friday night, the Panthers managed to hang on for another impressive victory.

Three Stars

Preston Bird, Veterans WR: Bird was indeed the word despite the loss for Veterans. Bird scored six touchdowns. That is six touchdowns. Just an unreal performance. 

Brian Nelson, Mary Persons Head Coach: Congratulations to Coach Nelson on his 100th victory at Mary Persons. The Bulldogs head coach notched the milestone win with a 35-14 victory over Haralson County. 

Northeast: The Road Raiders pulled off another big win on the road. Last week, they knocked off the top team in their classification in Fitzgerald and followed that up with a victory over Carver in Columbus. This team has state title aspirations and if they continue to play this way there is a real chance they pull it off. 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

  • ACE 54, Jordan 0
  • Houston County 56, Locust Grove 12
  • Northeast 25, Carver 18
  • Westside 49, Rutland 35
  • John Milledge 34, George Walton 7
  • Bowdon 40, Tattnall 13
  • East Laurens 24, Richmond Academy 17
  • ECI 10, Dublin 7
  • Mary Persons 35, Haralson County 14
  • Madison County 30, Fitzgerald 16
  • Worth County 49, Central 
  • West Laurens 24, Vidalia 21
  • Harris County 27, Howard 19
  • Swainsboro 11, Dodge County 7
  • Wilcox County 43, Pelham 21
  • Perry 49, Veterans 41
  • Jones County 48, Peach County 21
  • Telfair County 28, Miller County 14
  • Greene County 41, Wilkinson County 6
  • CFCA 31, Crawford County 29
  • Lamar County 17, Manchester 14
  • Stratford 45, Brookwood 26
  • Westfield 37, Tiftarea 35
  • Washington-Wilkes 47, GMC 14
  • Hawkinsville 41, Marion County 40
  • LaGrange 42, Upson-Lee 7
  • Valdosta 45, Warner Robins 12
  • Baldwin County 21, Washington County 10
  • Windsor 54, Covenant 0
  • Gatewood 20, Southland 13
  • Central-Talbotton 14, Twiggs County 6
  • Schley County 48, Bleckley County 42
  • FPD 44, Laney 44
  • St. Anne-Pacelli 48, Mount de Sales 7
  • Brentwood 34, Thomas Jefferson 16
  • Putnam County 24, Jasper County 17
  • Wheeler County 40, Montgomery County 14

  • Sumter County 24, Crisp County 15

  • Jackson 38, Union Grove 20

WHAT’S NEXT?

Northeast vs ACE

ACE comes into this game undefeated. Northeast is riding a big wave of momentum with wins over Fitzgerald and Carver. Last season, the Raiders took this one 47-21 on the road against ACE. This year, ACE is out for revenge and will be looking to put a dent in the Raiders region title hopes right out of the gate. Northeast can’t get ahead of itself and will need to handle each game to set itself up with a No. 1 seed in the playoffs. 

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT

