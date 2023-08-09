Central Georgia High School Football Roundup: Perry wins thriller over Veterans and other highlights

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from around Central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — The fourth week of Football Friday Night is in the books. This week offered up some big upsets, a couple of nail-biters, and one of the best shootouts in recent memory.

Here is a look at a roundup of scores and highlights from around Central Georgia:

Game Of the Week

Perry 49, Veterans 41

This game had it all and then some. The Warhawks took the lead late, but Perry stormed back to go up 42-41 before Ahmad Gordon sealed the victory with a touchdown with a little over a minute left in the game. It spoiled one heck of a performance from Veterans’ wide receiver Preston Bird. Veterans showed that they have a great team but on Friday night, the Panthers managed to hang on for another impressive victory.

Three Stars

Preston Bird, Veterans WR: Bird was indeed the word despite the loss for Veterans. Bird scored six touchdowns. That is six touchdowns. Just an unreal performance.

Brian Nelson, Mary Persons Head Coach: Congratulations to Coach Nelson on his 100th victory at Mary Persons. The Bulldogs head coach notched the milestone win with a 35-14 victory over Haralson County.

Northeast: The Road Raiders pulled off another big win on the road. Last week, they knocked off the top team in their classification in Fitzgerald and followed that up with a victory over Carver in Columbus. This team has state title aspirations and if they continue to play this way there is a real chance they pull it off.

ACE 54, Jordan 0

Houston County 56, Locust Grove 12

Northeast 25, Carver 18

Westside 49, Rutland 35

John Milledge 34, George Walton 7

Bowdon 40, Tattnall 13

East Laurens 24, Richmond Academy 17

ECI 10, Dublin 7

Mary Persons 35, Haralson County 14

Madison County 30, Fitzgerald 16

Worth County 49, Central

West Laurens 24, Vidalia 21

Harris County 27, Howard 19

Swainsboro 11, Dodge County 7

Wilcox County 43, Pelham 21

Perry 49, Veterans 41

Jones County 48, Peach County 21

Telfair County 28, Miller County 14

Greene County 41, Wilkinson County 6

CFCA 31, Crawford County 29

Lamar County 17, Manchester 14

Stratford 45, Brookwood 26

Westfield 37, Tiftarea 35

Washington-Wilkes 47, GMC 14

Hawkinsville 41, Marion County 40

LaGrange 42, Upson-Lee 7

Valdosta 45, Warner Robins 12

Baldwin County 21, Washington County 10

Windsor 54, Covenant 0

Gatewood 20, Southland 13

Central-Talbotton 14, Twiggs County 6

Schley County 48, Bleckley County 42

FPD 44, Laney 44

St. Anne-Pacelli 48, Mount de Sales 7

Brentwood 34, Thomas Jefferson 16

Putnam County 24, Jasper County 17

Wheeler County 40, Montgomery County 14

Sumter County 24, Crisp County 15

Jackson 38, Union Grove 20

WHAT’S NEXT?

Northeast vs ACE

ACE comes into this game undefeated. Northeast is riding a big wave of momentum with wins over Fitzgerald and Carver. Last season, the Raiders took this one 47-21 on the road against ACE. This year, ACE is out for revenge and will be looking to put a dent in the Raiders region title hopes right out of the gate. Northeast can’t get ahead of itself and will need to handle each game to set itself up with a No. 1 seed in the playoffs.