Football Friday Night Roundup: Peach County knocks off Jones County and more in week 4

Catch up on the scores and highlights right here!

MACON, Ga. — The high school football season in Central Georgia is in full swing as we wrap up week 4.

There were plenty of upsets, close calls and blowout wins to go around on Friday night, including two of the top teams in the area squaring off.

Best Game:

Peach County 35, Jones County 3

The Trojans got back into the win column with what some might call a signature win over a good Jones County team.

The Greyhounds have struggled the last two weeks after coming out of the gates strong. Both of these teams look poised to be contenders in their classifications. Peach County proved tonight that they could have the inside track to a state title when they are at their best.

For Jones County, it isn’t time to hit the panic button yet, but they need a bounce-back win against Locust Grove next week to stop the slide at two games in a row.

Three Stars:

Defenses: In an era where points typically come in bunches, the defenses shined for some teams in Central Georgia on Friday night with nine different shutouts in the area. Some of the big ones include ACE, who remained undefeated with its shutout win over Jordan and Bleckley County knocked off a strong Schley County team 17-0. Both teams flexed their defensive muscles to grab wins in week four of the season. The offense may make the highlights, but as the cliché goes, defense wins championships.

Houston County: We might need to carve out a permanent spot in this section for the Bears. Houston County dropped 68 points in the first half on Locust Grove. Houston County has been absolutely dominant at times this season, but they showed on Friday night true firepower on display. This team continues to surprise me more and more each week. Head coach Jeremy Edwards deserves a lot of credit for a quick turnaround at Houston County.

Northeast Raiders: After back-to-back tough losses to open the season against great teams in Fitzgerald and Mary Persons, the Raiders got into the win column with a 26-8 win over Carver. Northeast looks like the class of Bibb County football again. They have an interesting matchup next week against ACE. The Raiders will look to add another win and stop the Gryphons’ undefeated streak.

Scoreboard:

St. Anne-Pacelli 38, Mount de Sales 0

Lagrange 42, Upson-Lee 14

Westside 51, Rutland 7

Swainsboro 35, Dodge County 0

Laney 26, FPD 14

Houston County 68, Locust Grove 12

Vidalia 28, West Laurens 0

Northeast 26, Carver 8

ACE 57, Jordan 0

Dublin 41, ECI 21

John Milledge 48, George Walton 0

Southland 35, Gatewood 33

Perry 37, Veterans 6

Valdosta 25, Warner Robins 0

Mary Persons 38, Haralson County 17

Richmond Academy 27, East Laurens 6

Wheeler County 27, Montgomery County 7

Crisp County 19, Sumter County 0

Peach County 35, Jones County 3

Baldwin 35, Washington County 28

Howard 16, Harris County 7

Stratford 42, Brookwood 20

Worth County 32, Central 7

Jackson 21, Union Grove 7

Metter 30, Jeff Davis 15

Westfield 63, Tiftarea 34

CFCA 41, Crawford 14

Washington-Wilkes 14, GMC 2

Pelham 14, Wilcox County 0

Telfair County 34, Miller County 6

Bleckley County 17, Schley County 0

Putnam County 42, Jasper County 13

Hawkinsville 13, Marion County 3

Greene County 28, Wilkinson County 7

Bulloch 57, Trinity-Dublin 55

Twiggs County 48, Central-Talbotton 0

Bowdon 48, Tattnall 35

What’s Next?

Perry versus Peach County

These are two of the best teams in Central Georgia. Perry grabbed another win on Friday by taking down previously undefeated Veterans. Peach County looked dominant in its win over Jones County. Perry seems like the favorite heading into this one, but Peach County has the talent and coaching to hang with anyone in the state.