From Houston County to Jones County, check out who takes home this week's high school football game balls

Find out who this week's top players were on the gridiron in our first edition of Game Balls.

MACON, Ga. — This week we are launching a new series where we will give out game balls for the top performances on the football field from Friday night.

We start with week 2, where saw quite a few great games and plenty of top-tier performances all around Central Georgia.

If you have a player you think deserves a game ball, please send in stats and nominations to jbaxley@13WMAZ.com. This doesn’t guarantee a player will be chosen but we will take them into consideration.

This week's game balls:

Frank Malloy: Javious Bond had 240 yards rushing and receiving along with three touchdowns in Jones County’s road win over Dacula, and Armar Gordon tossed six touchdown passes in Perry’s one-point loss to Houston County.

Marvin James: So much talent in Central Georgia this fall, but I’ll play by the rules and just choose one, well, kind of. Houston County super sophomore Antwann Hill Jr. rallied his troops to a 57-56 win over Perry after trailing 28-3 (sound familiar Falcon fans?) in the 2nd quarter.

Hill finished 34 of 50 for 414 yards and 4 touchdowns while targeting 7 different receivers. His backfield mate junior Ryan Taleb rushed for 200 yards and 4 touchdowns on 29 carries. Not bad work.

Connor Hines: Keondre Glover, Stratford Academy. The senior led the charge for the Eagles with three touchdowns and 200 yards from scrimmage in a season-opening win at Westfield.

Justin Baxley: Duke Watson, Mary Persons. The kid simply runs with a chip on his shoulder, perhaps a Lays or a Frito. Though maybe folks should show up with popcorn to watch this kid run over, through and around people. Last week he ran for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs' win over Spalding.

I will cheat a bit too and give out another game ball to Perry’s Dakarai Anderson. He finished with seven catches for 193 yards and three touchdowns, including a screen pass that he took 67 yards for what looked like a game-winning touchdown before Antwann Hill Jr.’s heroics on the final drive for Houston County.

This week's team ball:

Rutland Hurricanes: Rutland is off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2013. They've gotten off to a good start with a win over Towers and followed it up with a clutch performance against Hawkinsville. The Hurricanes get a special team ball this week for how they have performed through the first two weeks.