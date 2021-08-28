'He was one-of-a-kind': Southwest Patriots honor Joshua Ivory in 1st home game since his death

As the high school football season continues, one team found a chance to honor a player who died before the school year.

MACON, Ga. — Before the first home game of the season for Southwest High School, the Patriots had to honor one player who was not on the field, number 30 on defense, Joshua Ivory.

"Joshua was a wonderful young man filled with promise and zeal. He had an infectious smile and a very kind heart," said a Bibb school official over the loudspeaker.

Ivory was a rising sophomore who collapsed during practice in July.

He later died in the hospital, and days later, head coach Joe Dupree described the teen as eager to play football and a great teammate to have.

The Patriots made sure to honor him on Friday night.

"He was one-of-a-kind, a great example of a Southwest High School Patriot. Please joins the Southwest family in a moment of silence."

After releasing red, white, and blue balloons, both teams warmed up and took the field, the game banner reading, "We do it for Josh."