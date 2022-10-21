Johnson County star Germivy Tucker chasing Herschel Walker's record

Who's responsible for helping get Johnson County to 8-0? A guy many are calling the best running back in Wrightsville since that one running back

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Johnson County Trojans are still undefeated in 2022, and they'll look to make it 8 straight Friday night in Wilkinson County against the Warriors.

It's been a great start to the year for the Trojans, in Wilkinson County Friday to face a talented Warriors team.

Who's responsible for helping get Johnson County to 8-0? A guy many are calling the best running back in Wrightsville since that one running back in Wrightsville, Herschel Walker.

For Germivy Tucker, the mindset remains the same, even as he looks to lead the Trojans to their third region title, second state title, and what could be the third undefeated season ever in Wrightsville.

Oh, yeah -- he's got a record to break, too.

Former Trojan and Georgia football legend Herschel Walker holds the all-time rushing yards record at Johnson County -- for now.

"I dreamed of moments like this. Growing up, I heard about Herschel, but I want to be that guy," Tucker said.

Now, he can be -- coming into Friday night's action, the senior is just 711 yards shy of breaking Herschel's record with three games to go in the regular season.

"It's kind of ridiculous. You never think you'd play with somebody that good because Herschel's probably the greatest running back of all time, and it's special what Germivy does. They put about everybody else on defense looking at Germivy, when we give it to Germivy, it works pretty good," said quarterback Dalton Brantley.

But what makes this group special is that no one's talking about the record at all.

"I think what allows him to stand out is the fact that he's so humble and such a team guy, not really worried about the numbers, and the fact that he cares about his teammates as much as he does and it's genuine, it's not faked. I think that says a lot and helps him out tremendously. Wants the other guys to play just as hard for him as he does for them, and good things happen when you have chemistry like that," said Head Coach Don Norton.

As for what #34 thinks of all of it? He's going to let it slide for now.

"When we see him, he walked up to me and he was like, 'You're the guy gunning for my record?' and I was like, 'Yeah, I'm going to be that guy,'" Tucker said.